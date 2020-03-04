This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Route details announced for 2020 Rás Tailteann after 2019 cancellation

One of Ireland’s longest running sporting events returns to the roads in June.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 12:49 PM
Riders on the road to Tullow in 2018.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

AFTER A YEAR’S absence, the highly-anticipated Rás Tailteann is returning to the Irish cycling calendar this summer with the route announced today. 

The 67th edition of the iconic race — which takes place from 10 to 14 June 2020 — will travel clockwise around Ireland, starting in Jobstown, Dublin and finishing in Blackrock, Co. Louth, with stage finishes in Horse and Jockey, Castleisland, Lisdoonvarna and Kilbeggan.

The new-look five-day event will cover 758km, with seven categorised climbs on which Ireland’s finest amateur riders will battle it out against at least eight international teams.

Teams will comprise of five riders, as in the past, but in addition for 2020, teams will be allowed to submit up to two A3 riders. Team registration and entry is expected on the website via the end of March.

ras Source: Rás Tailteann.

Kerryman Eugene Moriarty, from the new organising committee Cáirde Rás Tailteann, will be the race director for the 2020 event.

“The route, expertly designed by Ger Campbell, will allow the riders to race every day, with undulating roads and deliberately stays away from multiple big first category mountains of recent editions, this will open up the race for aggressive racing,” he said.

Organisers were forced to cancel last year’s Rás due to lack of sponsorship after an Post pulled out in 2017. 

Holland’s Luuc Bugter won the 2018 edition by one second, while Englishman James Gullen was named the overall winner in 2017.

Rás Tailteann 2020 (Total: 758.1 kilometres)

  • Stage 1, Wednesday June 10: Dublin to Horse and Jockey (140.1 kilometres)
  • Stage 2, Thursday June 11: Horse and Jockey – Castleisland (154.8 kilometres)
  • Stage 3, Friday June 12: Castleisland to Lisdoonvarna (173.8 kilometres)
  • Stage 4, Saturday June 13: Lisdoonvarna to Kilbeggan (154.1 kilometres)
  • Stage 5, Sunday June 14: Kinnegad to Blackrock (135.3 kilometres)

Full press release and further details here.

