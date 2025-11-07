Erasmus relishing 'brutal' France rematch on Paris return

SOUTH AFRICA PLAY France on Saturday for the first time since lifting a record fourth Rugby World Cup in 2023 with wily head coach Rassie Erasmus predicting a “brutal clash” between two of the world’s leading sides.

Erasmus guided the Springboks to a second straight Webb Ellis trophy two years ago. On the way they edged Les Bleus in the quarter-finals, England in the last four and New Zealand in the decider.

“All of those games were one point,” Erasmus told reporters on Thursday. “I can’t even remember what we went through in terms of emotions then.

This weekend’s game at Stade de France is being billed as the biggest game in the Autumn Nations Series which precedes December’s 2027 World Cup pool draw, based on world rankings.

“We’ve done well there in the past, but things change quickly,” said Erasmus.

“We’re really looking forward to a brutal clash,” the former Springboks back-rower added.

Erasmus’ France counterpart Fabien Galthie was also in charge two years ago, as his outfit suffered heartbreak on home soil having been favourites for the title.

Former captain Galthie has just nine players from the loss in his squad for this weekend’s encounter, under the floodlights in the French capital.

“We have a lot of players who are absent or injured that could potentially be in the team,” Galthie said. ”

We have players who experienced the game too.

“Sometimes you have to look backwards to go forwards,” he added. The biggest name missing is superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

The Olympic sevens champion, who has been out since March with a knee injury, is expected to return next month.

In his place, 23-year-old Nolann Le Garrec starts. Le Garrec wore the number nine shirt for a third-string side for three losses in New Zealand in July.

“We know Dupont is not here,” Erasmus said.

“There’s quite some depth in what they did when they sent the team to New Zealand and what they are building there.

“I think it’s very much what we’re trying to do in bringing youngsters through,” the 52-year-old added.

Two other Bleus players to benefit from the summer tour were props Regis Montagne and Baptiste Erdocio, who will win their third caps against the Springboks. They play in the absence of regular tight-head Uini Atonio and first-choice loose-head Cyril Baille.

The inexperienced pair will face a grizzly Springbok pack with an average of 70 caps per forward, including captain Siya Kolisi on his 100th Test appearance.

“We’re very proud of taking on this massive challenge, and of their career paths,” Galthie said of Montagne and Erdocio.

“I think it would be vexing to hear criticism which diminishes their presence,” he added.

In the build-up to the meeting, Galthie said Erasmus’ Boks are “maybe the best team ever”.

The Boks outfit have lost just four times in 23 games since their second World Cup triumph using an evolved, more expansive strategy.

“It’s a nice compliment,” Erasmus said of Galthie’s remark.

“But those guys who are playing against us this weekend, they won’t believe that we’re the best team in the world.

“They will go out there and try to beat us proper. “But I appreciate what he’s saying,” Erasmus added.

