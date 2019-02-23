This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rathvinden takes full advantage of Presenting Percy's absence to clinch Bobbyjo Chase

The Willie Mullins-trained 11-year-old benefited after 6-4f Magic Of Light unseated Robbie Power.

By Racing Post Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,031 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4509677
Rathvinden claimed today's feature at Fairyhouse.
Image: Brian Lawless
Rathvinden claimed today's feature at Fairyhouse.
Rathvinden claimed today's feature at Fairyhouse.
Image: Brian Lawless

RATHVINDEN TOOK FULL advantage of Presenting Percy’s absence to clinch today’s Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite did not line out for this weekend’s card, with unsuitably dry ground conditions adjudged to be a hinderance to the eight-year-old and trainer Pat Kelly was taking no chances ahead of next month’s festival.

Robbie Power was unseated aboard 6-4f Magic Of Light and up stepped Willie Mullins-trained Rathvinden to reel in leader Alpha Des Obeaux to claim today’s race.

Mullins had earlier withdrawn stablemate Pleasant Company due to the ground leaving just the one challenger among the remaining six runners. Victory over Alpha Des Obeaux was his fourth consecutive win in the Grade 3 race to add to his five previous five victories since 2005.

Townend was recording his 87th win of the season in the process aboard the Aintree Grand National-bound winner following his earlier success aboard stablemate Eight And Bob in the Tommy Carberry Handicap Hurdle and is now six clear of nearest rival Rachael Blackmore (87-81) in the title race.

“He was brilliant at most fences and when Paul [Townend] wanted, he got the jumps out of him,” Mullins told Racing TV after the race.

“We always like to go for a bit of size in a chaser, and you usually get size with scope, but it’s not always the way.

At those extended trips, he has an extra gear that he can change into. The Grand National is probably the race that we’ll aim for. Whether he gets another run in the meantime, I don’t know.”

Today’s Race Results

Red Mills Maiden Hurdle [13.40]
1st: Chavi Artist
2nd: Tens Or Better
3rd: Fou Diligence

Winning Fair Juvenille Hurdle [14.15]
1st: Way Back Home
2nd: Morosini
3rd: Authorizo

Tommy Carberry Handicap Hurdle [14.50]
1st: Eight And Bob
2nd: Halsafari
3rd: Chatham Street Lad

BetVictor Handicap Hurdle [15.25]
1st: Beeper’s Ruby
2nd: Cappuccino Man
3rd: Wee Small Hours

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    France show glimpses of their free-flowing best, but have to work for late bonus point
    France show glimpses of their free-flowing best, but have to work for late bonus point
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'
    Schmidt hopes to see Cronin grab opportunity after show of 'faith'
    FOOTBALL
    Barnes late strike shocks Tottenham at Turf Moor
    Barnes late strike shocks Tottenham at Turf Moor
    Controversial Hernandez strike helps West Ham push Fulham closer to relegation trapdoor
    Tyrone tweak starting line-up in search of first league win against Monaghan
    IRELAND
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    Return of Tebaldi among five changes in Italy team to face Ireland
    Carty's big chance, pack tweaks and more talking points in Ireland's team to face Italy

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie