Rathvinden takes full advantage of Presenting Percy's absence to clinch Bobbyjo Chase

RATHVINDEN TOOK FULL advantage of Presenting Percy’s absence to clinch today’s Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite did not line out for this weekend’s card, with unsuitably dry ground conditions adjudged to be a hinderance to the eight-year-old and trainer Pat Kelly was taking no chances ahead of next month’s festival.

Robbie Power was unseated aboard 6-4f Magic Of Light and up stepped Willie Mullins-trained Rathvinden to reel in leader Alpha Des Obeaux to claim today’s race.

Mullins had earlier withdrawn stablemate Pleasant Company due to the ground leaving just the one challenger among the remaining six runners. Victory over Alpha Des Obeaux was his fourth consecutive win in the Grade 3 race to add to his five previous five victories since 2005.

Townend was recording his 87th win of the season in the process aboard the Aintree Grand National-bound winner following his earlier success aboard stablemate Eight And Bob in the Tommy Carberry Handicap Hurdle and is now six clear of nearest rival Rachael Blackmore (87-81) in the title race.

“He was brilliant at most fences and when Paul [Townend] wanted, he got the jumps out of him,” Mullins told Racing TV after the race.

“We always like to go for a bit of size in a chaser, and you usually get size with scope, but it’s not always the way.

At those extended trips, he has an extra gear that he can change into. The Grand National is probably the race that we’ll aim for. Whether he gets another run in the meantime, I don’t know.”

After market leader Magic Of Light unseats mid-race, Rathvinden runs down the long-term leader Alpha Des Obeaux to secure the Bobbyjo Chase



All Saturday's Results ➡ https://t.co/7iJOPsdIyZ pic.twitter.com/ib5HJbW6xF — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 23, 2019 Source: Racing TV /Twitter

Today’s Race Results

Red Mills Maiden Hurdle [13.40]

1st: Chavi Artist

2nd: Tens Or Better

3rd: Fou Diligence

Winning Fair Juvenille Hurdle [14.15]

1st: Way Back Home

2nd: Morosini

3rd: Authorizo

Tommy Carberry Handicap Hurdle [14.50]

1st: Eight And Bob

2nd: Halsafari

3rd: Chatham Street Lad

BetVictor Handicap Hurdle [15.25]

1st: Beeper’s Ruby

2nd: Cappuccino Man

3rd: Wee Small Hours

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: