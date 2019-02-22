Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy not declared for Bobbyjo

Look before you jump: Presenting Percy, here ridden by Davy Russell, has not competed over fences in some time.

CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP favourite Presenting Percy will not prep for the Festival this weekend.

Pat Kelly’s star chaser did not feature on Friday morning among the seven runners declared for the BetVictor Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

The eight-year-old has missed a few engagements over fences this season, mainly because of unsuitably dry ground conditions, with the most recent case before the Bobbyjo being the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park last weekend.

Presenting Percy, who is a top-priced 7-2 for the Gold Cup, has not run over fences since landing the RSA Chase at last year’s festival.

He made his reappearance at Gowran Park last month, when he landed the Grade 2 Galmoy Hurdle for the second consecutive year, but trainer Pat Kelly, after walking the course at Fairyhouse, has opted not to follow up with a run in the Bobbyjo.

The seven declared were Outlander, Alpha Des Obeaux, Rathvinden, Champagne Harmony, Pleasant Company, Valseur Lido and Magic Of Light. Rathvinden won the National Hunt Chase at last year’s festival, while Pleasant Company won the Bobbyjo in 2017 and was runner-up in the Grand National last year behind Tiger Roll.

- Brian Fleming