RDS to be renamed ‘Laya Arena’ following €52 million redevelopment
THE RDS WILL be renamed the ‘Laya Arena’ when the stadium’s redevelopment is completed next year.
Following a €52 million redevelopment programme, primarily of the Anglesea Stand and Grandstand, Laya Arena now boasts a capacity in excess of 20,000.
The announcement was celebrated today with a special event held within Laya Arena’s brand-new dressing rooms, with rugby greats Johnny Sexton, Linda Djougang and Garry Ringrose amongst those in attendance.
Reflecting on the news, Shane Nolan, Leinster Rugby CEO, said: This is a hugely significant day for Leinster Rugby as we move ever closer to a return to the RDS, our home stadium since 2007, and indeed for many years ahead.
“Momentum has been building steadily with the redevelopment over the last few years and now, securing the long-term support of a brand like laya healthcare, is one of the last pieces of the puzzle.”
