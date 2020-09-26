BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 26 September 2020
Advertisement

Real Madrid battle to victory over 10-man Real Betis

Sergio Ramos’ penalty capped a comeback from 2-1 down after Betis’ Emerson scored an own goal and was sent off.

By Press Association Saturday 26 Sep 2020, 10:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,490 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5215895
Sergio Ramos celebrates his winning goal.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Sergio Ramos celebrates his winning goal.
Sergio Ramos celebrates his winning goal.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL MADRID HAD to come from behind for their first win of the season as a Sergio Ramos penalty clinched a 3-2 win against 10-man Real Betis.

Betis had got themselves back into the game after going a goal behind early on but a red card for Emerson allowed Madrid to capitalise in the final stages and claim all three points at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Madrid took an early lead in the 14th minute when Karim Benzema ran down the right before sending in the cross for Federico Valverde to poke into the back of the net from close range for his first goal since November.

Betis were rewarded for their first-half pressure with an equaliser as Sergio Canales curled the ball to Aissa Mandi who headed home.

The home side then capitalised on their momentum as William Carvalho fired past Thibaut Courtois in the 38th minute to give Betis the lead.

Just after half-time, Emerson gifted Real the equaliser, turning the ball into his own net from a Dani Carvajal cross under pressure from Benzema.

In the 64th minute, the referee judged Emerson had barged Luka Jovic in the back as he ran through one on one with keeper Joel Robles and the Brazilian was shown a red card.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Betis were unable to hold out for the draw after a penalty was awarded to Madrid on VAR review for a Marc Bartra handball in the 82nd minute. Ramos beat Joel from the spot to secure all three points for the visitors.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie