Real Madrid confirm Xabi Alonso as new manager on three-year deal

XABI ALONSO HAS been appointed Real Madrid manager for the next three seasons.

Alonso will be officially unveiled at Real Madrid City on Monday after being recruited to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who oversaw Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad in his final match in charge.

The former Spain midfielder joins after three successful seasons at Bayer Leverkusen that included winning the 2023-24 Bundesliga without losing a single match as part of a league and cup double.

It was Leverkusen’s first trophy since the DFB-Pokal in 1993 and he also masterminded German Super Cup glory, cementing the 43-year-old’s reputation as one of the game’s brightest young coaches.

As a player the 2010 World Cup winner appeared in 236 matches for Real from 2009 and 2014, amassed 113 caps in Spain’s midfield and also distinguished himself across five seasons at Liverpool.

Alonso takes over a Real side who have been knocked off their perch in LaLiga by great rivals Barcelona, who were confirmed as champions earlier this month.

As well as finishing runners-up in Spain, Real mounted a disappointing defence of their Champions League title after being outplayed by Arsenal over both legs of the quarter-finals.

Ancelotti has left the Santiago Bernabeu to take charge of the Brazil national team.