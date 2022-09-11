Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 11 September 2022
Advertisement

Real Madrid brush Mallorca aside to go top of La Liga

The 4-1 victory left Real on 15 points with five wins from five matches.

By AFP Sunday 11 Sep 2022, 4:28 PM
51 minutes ago 891 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5863401
Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid.
Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANTONIO RUDIGER BECAME just the second German to score in four of Europe’s top five leagues in the 21st century as Real Madrid brushed Mallorca aside 4-1 to sit atop La Liga on Sunday.

Rudiger hit a 93rd-minute goal to match Shkodran Mustafi’s feat. He had previously scored nine times in the Premier League, twice in the Bundesliga and twice in Serie A.

Mallorca took the lead with a 35th-minute headed goal by Vedat Muriqi, but Federico Valverde equalised in first-half injury time after a solo run.

Vinicius gave Real the lead on 72 minutes, before Rodrygo struck with one minute of regulation time to play, Rudiger adding the cherry on the cake in time added on.

The victory left Real on 15 points with five wins from five matches, two ahead of Barcelona, who dispatched Cadiz 4-0 on Saturday.

– © AFP 2022

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie