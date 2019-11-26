This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
VAR chaos and late comeback sees Real and PSG share the spoils in Madrid thriller

Paris Saint-Germain served up late drama to secure a draw and top spot in Group A.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 10:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,425 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4907660

mbappe-cropped_119z2pxptbgvi150vxb4uqokcu Kylian Mbappe after scoring against Real Madrid.

KYLIAN MBAPPE AND Pablo Sarabia struck late to steal a 2-2 draw for Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid in a pulsating Champions League encounter that ensures the Parisiens top Group A.

Madrid appeared certain to avenge a 3-0 loss from matchday one thanks to Karim Benzema’s double and a contentious VAR decision that saw a red card for Thibaut Courtois overturned just before the break.

There was still time for Gareth Bale to hit the post with a stoppage-time free-kick as the Welshman came mightily close to silencing his critics. 

It means PSG now cannot be caught at the top of the group, while Madrid – who lost the excellent Eden Hazard to injury with 21 minutes left – will lament wasting a host of glorious chances in a match they largely controlled, with their former goalkeeper Keylor Navas in fine form.

The goals:

