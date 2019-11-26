VAR chaos and late comeback sees Real and PSG share the spoils in Madrid thriller

Kylian Mbappe after scoring against Real Madrid.

KYLIAN MBAPPE AND Pablo Sarabia struck late to steal a 2-2 draw for Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid in a pulsating Champions League encounter that ensures the Parisiens top Group A.

Madrid appeared certain to avenge a 3-0 loss from matchday one thanks to Karim Benzema’s double and a contentious VAR decision that saw a red card for Thibaut Courtois overturned just before the break.

There was still time for Gareth Bale to hit the post with a stoppage-time free-kick as the Welshman came mightily close to silencing his critics.

It means PSG now cannot be caught at the top of the group, while Madrid – who lost the excellent Eden Hazard to injury with 21 minutes left – will lament wasting a host of glorious chances in a match they largely controlled, with their former goalkeeper Keylor Navas in fine form.

The goals:

