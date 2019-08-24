This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Benzema on target but frustrated Real Madrid drop points at the Bernabeu

Karim Benzema’s late strike was cancelled out by Sergi Guardiola as Real Valladolid held Madrid to a 1-1 draw.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 8:26 PM
42 minutes ago 1,100 Views No Comments
Karim Benzema reacts after a missed chance.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Karim Benzema reacts after a missed chance.
Karim Benzema reacts after a missed chance.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL MADRID WERE held to a 1-1 draw by Real Valladolid in their first home game of the season on Saturday.

Karim Benzema’s precise strike with eight minutes to play looked enough to earn Zinedine Zidane’s side a second win from two La Liga matches in 2019-20, only for Sergi Guardiola to level late on.

Madrid started their first home game of the season with none of their new signings in the first XI, as Zidane put faith in Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Isco despite weeks of speculation over their futures.

It was Bale who looked likeliest to break the deadlock in the first half, prodding a first-time effort just wide of the left-hand post and sending a header over the crossbar.

James also twice came close with a good strike and a header, but Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip was left relatively untroubled despite Madrid’s dominance.

Luka Jovic was sent on from the bench for his home debut and struck the crossbar with a header from Bale’s cross – his first touch of the game.

Waldo Rubio was denied by Thibaut Courtois while Guardiola just failed to turn in a cross on the break, and Benzema’s sharp turn and finish from 18 yards out looked to have punished those misses.

That was until the 88th minute, when Guardiola raced into space behind Raphael Varane and prodded the ball through the legs of Courtois.

The42 Team

