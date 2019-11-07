This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He has an innate self-confidence' - Real Madrid stars applaud teen sensation

Dani Carvajal and Toni Kroos praised Rodrygo Goes, who was the star of his side’s 6-0 win over Galatasaray.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 2:04 PM
Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes and Isco.
DANI CARVAJAL applauded Rodrygo Goes for his natural confidence after the 18-year-old scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid’s 6-0 demolition of Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Rodrygo only made his first start for the club on 22 October in Madrid’s previous meeting with the Turkish champions, but he has quickly shown he is not out of place in Los Blancos’ team.

His treble at the Santiago Bernabeu took him to five goals in six appearances for the club, while he also set up the first of Karim Benzema’s brace.

Coach Zinedine Zidane claimed he has not been surprised by Rodrygo’s impact and Carvajal was overjoyed for the winger.

“You all saw how the boy always wants the ball, tries to dribble and passes, arrives in the box,” Carvajal told reporters.

He has an innate self-confidence, so he is fantastic. His match was really good, so we have to congratulate him.”

Toni Kroos was rather more cautious about lavishing praise on the teenager, though he did commend his approach in possession.

“I do not like speaking about a player just because he has scored three goals. He did well in the past few games,” Kroos said.

“He is 18 years old but is already helpful for us. Given his age, he plays very well, making it easy, not losing the ball, which is important for our game. It is good to have another scorer, as we need goals.”

