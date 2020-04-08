This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the major sporting moments of 2006?

Test your memory to mark the launch of our new show, Really into Years.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 3:19 PM
WE’VE LAUNCHED A new podcast for members of The42 today - Really Into Years, in which co-hosts Gavin Cooney and Seamas O’Reilly take a particular year and discuss its best, worst, and weirdest sporting and cultural moments. 

The show is exclusive to The42′s membership scheme, and to sign up, head over to members.the42.ie. 

The year under discussion in the first episode of 2006, the year in which we all partied…except Steve Staunton. 

To mark the launch of the show, test your knowledge of the year in question. 

In January, Bobby Robson was unveiled alongside new Irish manager Steve Staunton. What was the official title of his role?
Executive Vice-President
Deputy Boss, Deputy Gaffer

International Football Consultant
Chief Scout
Leinster lost a Heineken Cup semi-final to Munster in 2006, but who did Michael Cheika's side beat in the quarter-final of the competition?
Toulouse
Leicester Tigers

Ulster
Stade Francais
Who knocked England out of the 2006 World Cup?
Brazil
Germany

Iceland
Portugal
Against whom did Kieran Donaghy cause havoc in his first deployment as a full-forward for Kerry in the All-Ireland qualifiers?
Derry
Longford

Antrim
Sligo
Back to football, and Stan's Ireland followed up that 5-2 defeat to Cyprus with a draw against whom four days later?
Czech Republic
San Marino

Germany
Wales
The Ryder Cup was held in the K Club, and set which of the following records?
It was Europe's largest-ever winning score
It featured the highest-ever level of helicopter traffic to an Irish sports event

It featured the most holes-in-one at a single Ryder Cup event
It saw the largest margin of victory in a foursomes match
Who inflicted Ireland's only 2006 Six Nations defeat?
England
Wales

Scotland
France
Who was stretchered off during the second test of Ireland's ill-tempered international rules clash with Australia?
Tom Kelly
Kieran McGeeney

Graham Geraghty
Paul Galvin
Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy came face-to-face as managers in a 2006 Championship clash. Roy was Sunderland boss, but who was Mick in charge of?
Ipswich Town
Wolves

Barnsley
Millwall
Where were the 2006 Winter Olympics held?
Vancouver
Sochi

Salt Lake City
Turin
Which of these Irish athletes won gold at the 60m indoor hurdles in Moscow?
David Gillick
Derval O'Rourke

Thomas Barr
Sarah Reilly
Who lost the 2006 All-Ireland senior hurling final?
Kilkenny
Cork

Limerick
Waterford
Which of these countries were NOT ranked ahead of Republic of Ireland in the Fifa world rankings of November 2006?
Cyprus
Northern Ireland

Guinea
Uzbekistan
Which of these Eamon Dunphy quotes were delivered in 2006?
'That’s the first time I’ve seen sex between two men on the BBC'
'This fella Ronaldo is a cod'

'I'll tell you wrote it...Rod Liddle'
'I've stayed alive for 63 and a half years, baby'
And finally, 2006 saw the GAA lift a rule which allowed soccer and rugby to be played in Croke Park and would later lend its name to a Popular Irish Sports Site.™ What was the title of the rule?
Rule 27
Rule 42

Rule 247
Rule 365
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
We all partied. At least you earned it.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not bad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
Maybe the questions just didn't suit you.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Eeek. There's no upside here, the buck stops with you.
Share your result:

 

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

