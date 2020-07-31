Rebels notch the first-ever win in 'Super Time' with golden try against Force

THE REBELS SECURED the first-ever win in ‘Super Time’ in Super Rugby AU as Isi Naisarani’s golden try handed them a 25-20 victory over the Force.

If teams are tried at the end of the regular 80 minutes in the Australian competition, extra time is played, with the first team to score points of any kind winning.

If neither team scores in the two five-minute periods of additional time, the game ends as a draw.

There was ‘Super Time’ at the end of the Rebels’ clash with the Reds earlier this month but neither side managed to score in a largely dull, kick-heavy 10 minutes of additional time.

This time around, however, the Rebels struck early in Super Time as the Force failed to gather Matt Toomua’s kick-off and the Melbourne-based franchise put together an irresistible passage of attack that ended with Wallabies number eight Naisarani powering over for the golden try.

The sides had been tied at 20-20 at the end of regular time, having both scored two tries apiece in Sydney.

The Force, who once again showed up well in their return to playing the Super Rugby sides in this new domestic competition, had burst into a 10-lead in the first half thanks to Jono Lance’s penalty and a converted try from Fergus Lee-Warner.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

But the Rebels replied rapidly as Wallabies hooker Jordan Uelese dotted down after a clever shortside play from a close-range lineout and Toomua converted.

After Reece Hodge and Toomua had kicked penalties, the Force scored the try of the night in the second half as scrum-half Nick Frisby’s cleverly-delayed sent Lance breaking through the Rebels defence off a scrum attack and he found wing Byron Ralston for a sharp finish.

Jordan Uelese celebrates his try. Source: AAP/PA Images

Again, the Rebels responded quickly as lock Matt Philip barged over to ground the ball for a converted try but Lance kicked three points to level the game at 20-20 and after neither side found the winning score in regular time, the Rebels struck early in Super Time.

In tomorrow’s Super Rugby AU clash, the Brumbies take on the Reds in a top-of-the-table clash [KO 10.15am Irish time, Sky Sports Action].

Over in Super Rugby Aotearoa, Warren Gatland’s Chiefs look to end their losing streak at home against the Crusaders tomorrow morning [KO 8.05am, Sky Sports Action].

On Sunday, the Highlanders host the Blues [KO 4.35am, Sky Sports Action, repeated at 10am].