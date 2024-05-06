Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Jarred Gillett (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Premier League

Referee to wear head-mounted camera for Palace v Man United

The camera footage will not be broadcast live.
12.38pm, 6 May 2024
356
0

REFREE JARRED GILLETT will wear a camera during Monday night’s Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

The Premier League said the footage from the camera would not be broadcast live, but that it was set to form part of a programme to be screened later in the year which it is hoped will “offer further insight and education into the demands of officiating” at the top level.

Gillett will wear a head-mounted device which is integrated into the usual referee communications system.

The one-off use of the camera has been approved by the game’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), as well as the Premier League, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and the clubs involved.

“We would like to thank Crystal Palace and Manchester United for their support with this project,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     