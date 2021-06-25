Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 25 June 2021
Advertisement

Ireland’s U21 goalkeeping coach leaves Swindon – three weeks after joining them

Rene Gilmartin walked out this morning.

By Garry Doyle Friday 25 Jun 2021, 1:33 PM
34 minutes ago 909 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5477433
Rene Gilmartin left Swindon today.
Image: Tony Marshall
Rene Gilmartin left Swindon today.
Rene Gilmartin left Swindon today.
Image: Tony Marshall

IRELAND UNDER 21 goalkeeping coach Rene Gilmartin has left Swindon Town just weeks after joining the club.

A statement from Swindon confirmed today that both Gilmartin, the assistant manager, and John McGreal, the manager, had agreed to mutually terminate their contracts with the club.

Swindon’s statement read: “We would like to thank both, for their hard work and professionalism during their short stay at the County Ground under very difficult circumstances. We would like to wish them both the best for the future.”

McGreal and Gilmartin added: “This is a decision we both have made, as we feel we are not able to carry out our duties as Manager and Assistant Manager. Our intention from day one was to build a football team to compete in this league, but unfortunately due to the current circumstances the club is facing, we do not feel we are able to do that.

“As mentioned earlier this week, we have signings ready to be announced, however the legal proceedings involving the ownership has not allowed us to do so, making our positions at the club untenable.”

Swindon is owned by Lee Power, who until recently, also owned Waterford FC.

In March this year, Power admitted the strain of running the club has been strenuous because of the income stream being closed off due to fans not being allowed to come into stadiums.

“It’s a ridiculously hard position that we’re in. I use the words on the brink, that’s probably where it is,” Power told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Every month I have to worry about finding funding to get the wages paid and that’s where we are.

“I’m surprised we’ve got this far with no supporters and no income since March.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie