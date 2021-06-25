Ireland’s U21 goalkeeping coach leaves Swindon – three weeks after joining them

IRELAND UNDER 21 goalkeeping coach Rene Gilmartin has left Swindon Town just weeks after joining the club.

A statement from Swindon confirmed today that both Gilmartin, the assistant manager, and John McGreal, the manager, had agreed to mutually terminate their contracts with the club.

Swindon’s statement read: “We would like to thank both, for their hard work and professionalism during their short stay at the County Ground under very difficult circumstances. We would like to wish them both the best for the future.”

McGreal and Gilmartin added: “This is a decision we both have made, as we feel we are not able to carry out our duties as Manager and Assistant Manager. Our intention from day one was to build a football team to compete in this league, but unfortunately due to the current circumstances the club is facing, we do not feel we are able to do that.

“As mentioned earlier this week, we have signings ready to be announced, however the legal proceedings involving the ownership has not allowed us to do so, making our positions at the club untenable.”

Swindon is owned by Lee Power, who until recently, also owned Waterford FC.

In March this year, Power admitted the strain of running the club has been strenuous because of the income stream being closed off due to fans not being allowed to come into stadiums.

“It’s a ridiculously hard position that we’re in. I use the words on the brink, that’s probably where it is,” Power told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

“Every month I have to worry about finding funding to get the wages paid and that’s where we are.

“I’m surprised we’ve got this far with no supporters and no income since March.”