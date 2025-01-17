Renee Slegers appointed Arsenal boss on permanent basis

RENEE SLEGERS HAS been appointed Arsenal head coach on a permanent basis following a “thorough recruitment process” after tremendous success in the interim role.

The 35-year-old Dutchwoman stepped up in the wake of Jonas Eidevall’s departure in October and has since overseen an unbeaten run of 10 victories and one draw across all competitions.

Slegers, who has signed a contract through to the end of the 2025-26 season, was named Women’s Super League manager of the month for December and saw the Gunners qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals as Group C winners.

“I’m so excited to be continuing our journey together,” said Slegers. “It’s a wonderful honour to represent this club as head coach and I have so much belief in what we can all achieve together.

“Over the past few months, I’ve felt such a powerful sense of collective ownership and responsibility across our players and staff – that has been our strength and I know we will make sure we drive and nurture this feeling as we all move forward.

“It has meant the world to me to feel the closeness and passion of our supporters during this process, and I want to thank you all for that. We want to deliver something beautiful that’s inspiring and leads to winning trophies. We all have a big part to play in achieving that.”

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe plays for Arsenal. This week has brought managerial appointments for both club and country, with former Aston Villa boss Carla Ward announced as the new Ireland WNT head coach on Wednesday.

Slegers originally joined Arsenal as an assistant coach in the summer of 2023 following a two-year spell in charge of Swedish club Rosengard, who won back-to-back league titles under her charge.

The former midfielder, who earned 55 caps for the Netherlands before retiring in 2016, spent time at Arsenal’s youth academy between 2006 and 2007, and also represented Dutch side Willem II and Swedish sides Djurgardens and Linkoping.

Clare Wheatley, Arsenal’s director of women’s football, said: “We’re delighted to appoint Renee as our permanent head coach. Renee has excelled during her time as interim head coach, bringing our team, club and supporters together and leading us to a hugely impressive run of results and performances.

“We have undertaken a thorough recruitment process aimed at identifying the best candidate to lead our women’s first team at this exciting time. Renee was the stand-out candidate throughout the process and we’re thrilled to be continuing our journey with her as our permanent head coach.

“Renee understands the values and ambitions of our club, with experience of representing Arsenal both as a young player and now in a coaching capacity. We have every confidence that she is the best person to take us forward as we compete for trophies this season and beyond.”

The Gunners sit third in the Women’s Super League, seven points behind leaders and defending champions Chelsea, and are still involved in both the FA Cup and League Cup.