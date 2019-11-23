Repeat of World Cup final in store as Ireland learn opponents for 2020 Olympics

THE IRISH HOCKEY team discovered their Olympic fate today, as the draw for the Tokyo 2020 Games was made.

Following a sensational win over Canada earlier this month, Sean Dancer’s side were put into Pool A, and will come up against the Netherlands, who beat the Irish 6-0 in last year’s World Cup final.

Germany, India, Great Britain and South Africa were also paired in Ireland’s group.

Meanwhile, Group B comprises Australia, Spain, Argentina, China, New Zealand and hosts Japan.

Each team will play each other once, with the sides that finish in the top four of the group qualifying for the quarter-final stage.

The pairings for the men’s draw were also confirmed, though Ireland won’t be there, having missed out following a heartbreaking loss to Canada last month.

Men

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, India, Spain, New Zealand, Japan

Pool B: Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, South Africa

Women

Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, India, South Africa

Pool B: Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China, Japan

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!