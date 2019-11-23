This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Repeat of World Cup final in store as Ireland learn opponents for 2020 Olympics

Sean Dancer’s side are set to face the Netherlands among others.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 10:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,546 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4904269
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE IRISH HOCKEY team discovered their Olympic fate today, as the draw for the Tokyo 2020 Games was made.

Following a sensational win over Canada earlier this month, Sean Dancer’s side were put into Pool A, and will come up against the Netherlands, who beat the Irish 6-0 in last year’s World Cup final.

Germany, India, Great Britain and South Africa were also paired in Ireland’s group.

Meanwhile, Group B comprises Australia, Spain, Argentina, China, New Zealand and hosts Japan.

Each team will play each other once, with the sides that finish in the top four of the group qualifying for the quarter-final stage.

The pairings for the men’s draw were also confirmed, though Ireland won’t be there, having missed out following a heartbreaking loss to Canada last month.

Men
Pool A: Australia, Argentina, India, Spain, New Zealand, Japan
Pool B: Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, South Africa

Women
Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, India, South Africa
Pool B: Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China, Japan

