Heartbreak and outrage in equal measure as Ireland men's hockey team miss out on Olympics

THERE WAS HEARBTREAK and outrage in equal measure for Ireland as they missed out on 2020 Olympic qualification in hugely controversial circumstances in Vancouver, hosts Canada edging them on a shootout after the two-legged play-off tie finished 6-6 on aggregate.

Ireland trailed on the night 2-1 but led 6-5 on aggregate until literally the final second, when a video referral by Canada — made while Ireland celebrated having heard the final whistle — resulted in the Canadians being awarded a penalty stroke upon review of a coming-together in the Irish ‘D’.

Canada subsequently leveled proceedings and forced a shootout, in which Ireland led by two goals at the halfway mark but subsequently lost in sudden death.

Ireland captain Jonathan Bell credited the Canadians post-match but claimed the video umpire “should hang his head in shame” for his decision to award the victors a penalty stroke in the last second of normal time. “A decision like that at this level is just not acceptable,” Bell added, his Olympic dream and that of his team-mates, many of them in tears, left in tatters.

Canada celebrate their shootout success.

Ireland took a commanding 5-3 lead into the second leg but Sunday’s fixture was a far more tense and cagey affair, with Canada much improved at the second time of asking.

Still, Johnny McKee gave the men in green a perfect start, increasing the aggregate lead to 6-3 with a tidy finish from an cute angle early doors.

From there, however, it was David Fitzgerald’s goal which came under the most scrutiny as Canada attempted to battle their way back into the tie.

Fitzgerald produced heroics aplenty but could only do so much: Gordie Johnston struck for his side on both sides of half-time to reduce Ireland’s aggregate lead to a single goal with the bones of two quarters remaining.

The visitors managed to take the sting out of the Canadians’ efforts soon after Johnston’s second, mounting a number of attacks in Canadian territory which ultimately proved fruitless.

Ireland were reduced to 10 men for the opening five minutes of the final quarter, however, when Matt Nelson was given a yellow card at the tail end of the third.

On 47 minutes, Shane O’Donoghue and Canada’s Jamie Wallace collided and temporarily reduced the overall complement to 10 vs 9 in Canada’s favour, but not a great deal of action occurred even with the considerable extra space on the field while the three yellow cards overlapped.

With the game on a knife-edge, Ireland did a fine job of gaining a foothold in the Canadian half, even fashioning a couple of half chances on the counter.

Canada withdrew their goalkeeper and brought on another outfield player with just over two minutes left, but the most they could muster was a half-chance from a long corner which they spurned.

That was until literally the final second, when a Canadian player tumbled near Fitzgerald’s goal. The final whistle blew and Ireland began their celebrations, but in a twist, Canada went upstairs, appealing to the referee that one of their players had been body-tackled in the ‘D’ before the clock hit zero and the ball trickled over the end line.

The challenge looked innocuous enough on the replay but seemingly inexplicably, the Canadians were to the delirium of their home support — and to the conspicuous outrage of their visitors — awarded a penalty stroke with less than a second remaining on the clock.

It was a guilt-edged opportunity to snatch penalties from the jaws of defeat. Scott Tupper squeezed it beneath Fitzgerald to force a shootout. Cue bedlam in the stands.

When the dust settled, Gordie Johnston was first up from the 25′ for the hosts and he beat Fitzgerald at the second time of asking with just two seconds left on his shot-clock.

Eugene Magee leveled for Ireland before some solid goalkeeping by Fitzgerald forced two consecutive Canadian misses on either side of a superb, sweeped finish by Johnny McKee.

It was advantage Ireland and Peter Caruth appeared to copper-fasten it when, after two bites at the cherry, he rolled his penalty home, leaving his side 3-1 up and on the precipice of Olympic qualification.

However, misses by both Michael Robson and Shane O’Donoghue — intertwined with two more goals by Canada — sent the shootout to sudden death.

It was back to Banbridge man Eugene Magee, who had scored Ireland’s first penalty and produced an even more fabulous finish on the swing-around to pile the pressure on Canada and Gordie Johnston. The Canadian talisman, though, squeaked one past Fitzgerald into the bottom right-hand corner.

John McKee was next up for Ireland but in incredibly unfortunate circumstances, he fouled the ball on his run up, clearing the runway for Canada’s flight to Tokyo.

Adam Froese did the business and despite a video referral by Ireland as the hosts celebrated wildly, with Fitzgerald alleging Froese had used the back of his stick, it will be Canada, and not Ireland, who partake in the Olympic Games next year.

But one would suggest we’ll hear more about the last-second decision which altered the courses of both sides.