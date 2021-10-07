Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 7 October 2021
Liam Scales replaces injured Manning in Irish squad

Ireland seek a first competitive win under Stephen Kenny against Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Gavin Cooney reports from Baku
By Gavin Cooney Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 12:22 PM
CELTIC DEFENDER LIAM Scales has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming games with Azerbaijan and Qatar. 

He replaces the injured Ryan Manning, who has withdrawn from the squad with an ankle injury.

Ireland have no fresh injury concerns, with Seamus Coleman already ruled out of contention due to a hamstring injury. John Egan will captain Ireland in his absence. Elsewhere, Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby are unavailable through suspension.

Scales was called up to the squad in time to join yesterday’s charter flight from Dublin to Baku for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier. He has yet to be capped at senior level, but was a late call-up to the squad for last month’s clash with Serbia. 

The Irish squad will train on a pitch adjacent to the Baku Olympic Stadium later this evening. 

Republic of Ireland squad 

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Liam Scales (Celtic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Attackers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).

Gavin Cooney  / reports from Baku
