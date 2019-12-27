Do you agree with our Republic of Ireland team of the decade?

FROM LILLE TO Vienna, Tallinn to Gelsenkirchen, the past decade has produced many memorable occasions for Irish football fans to revel in.

There have been plenty of lows too, of course — Euro 2012, the hammering at the hands of Denmark, the entirety of 2018.

Robbie Keane and Richard Dunne celebrate after Ireland defeated Estonia to qualify for Euro 2012. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

As the decade reaches a conclusion, we’ve taken a look back and selected a team based on who we feel have been the top performers in the green shirt since 2010.

Out of necessity we’re lining up in a 3-5-2 formation, but don’t worry — unlike Martin O’Neill, we’ve resisted the urge to deploy Cyrus Christie in the centre of midfield.

Check out our team below, and then lunge two-footed into the comments section to tell us where we got it so badly wrong.

Darren Randolph

He was 28 by the time he appeared in a competitive game for Ireland, but at this stage Darren Randolph is one of the few indispensable members of the team.

Since replacing the injured Shay Given at half-time in the 1-0 win over Germany in October 2015, the Middlesbrough player has established himself as Ireland’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

Randolph, who’s now 32, has consistently produced spectacular saves that have earned Ireland valuable qualification points during the course of his international career, which has so far brought him 39 senior caps.

Safe pair of hands: Darren Randolph. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Shane Duffy

Probably the first name on the teamsheet nowadays, Duffy has developed into an extremely accomplished central defender, even though Graham Potter has often restricted him to a substitute’s role for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

In addition to his importance in a defensive capacity, Duffy is one of Ireland’s most potent attacking threats. The towering Derry native is generally the target at set-piece time, as evidenced by his vital equaliser away to Denmark in June.

Richard Dunne

Dunne was a colossal figure in the Irish defence prior to his retirement in 2014. He also scored eight times in 80 senior caps, with his last international goal making the difference in a 2-1 win over Armenia that helped Ireland to qualify for Euro 2012.

The former Manchester City defender was named FAI Senior International Player of the Year (for the second time) in 2011. His heroic performance in the goalless draw with Russia in Moscow earlier that year will live long in the memory.

John O'Shea celebrates with Jonathan Walters after scoring against Germany. Source: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

John O’Shea

The 2-1 win against USA in June 2018 marked O’Shea’s 118th and final appearance for his country in an international career that spanned 18 years. Only two players — Robbie Keane and Shay Given — have amassed more Ireland caps than the Waterford man.

When he became just the sixth Irishman to reach a century of caps in the Euro 2016 qualifier away to Germany, the former Manchester United defender marked the occasion by grabbing a last-gasp equaliser.

Seamus Coleman

The jury is out on whether Coleman has been at his best since returning from the horrific leg injury he suffered against Wales in March 2017, and his place in the team is under serious threat as a result of the form of Matt Doherty.

What can’t be disputed is that the Donegal native, when at full tilt, has often been Ireland’s top performer, while also proving himself to be an inspirational captain.

Ireland's Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Wes Hoolahan

One of the most gifted players to represent Ireland in recent memory, Hoolahan was already on the wrong side of 30 when he debuted at international level.

The Dubliner’s tally of caps should have been much greater than 43 when he retired from international duty in February 2018.

The inch-perfect assist for Robbie Brady’s winning goal against Italy at Euro 2016 was Hoolahan in a nutshell.

Glenn Whelan

His is a role that’s seldom appreciated by the majority of observers, but Whelan has consistently carried out his function with maximum efficiency and minimum fuss.

We witnessed an archetypal Whelan display during the recent Euro 2020 qualifier in Switzerland, when the Hearts midfielder — with his 36th birthday approaching — emptied his tank over 90 minutes for the second time in four days.

The veteran Dubliner has absolutely justified Mick McCarthy’s decision to rescue him from the international wilderness that he was condemned to by Martin O’Neill.

Wes Hoolahan in possession as Glenn Whelan looks on. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Robbie Brady

When assessing Brady’s disappointing contribution for his country over the last 18 months or so, it’s important to factor in the injury problems that have hindered his progress.

Brady, who started just two of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, remains one of Ireland’s most technically accomplished footballers. At 27, time is still on his side as he aims to rediscover his form.

The goals against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy and France were are among the most important Ireland scored over the past decade. Let’s hope there are still more to come from the Burnley midfielder.

James McClean

His form has dipped so dramatically in the last two years that he can count himself lucky to still be in Mick McCarthy’s team, but McClean’s current travails shouldn’t detract from the important contributions he has made previously.

The Stoke City winger’s goals against Austria and Wales gave Ireland two of their biggest wins of the decade, while also earning him the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award in 2017.

On the days when his commitment to the cause has been matched by his quality on the ball, McClean has been a significant asset for Ireland.

After scoring the winner against Wales in 2017, James McClean is congratulated by Robbie Brady, Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Robbie Keane

Ireland’s most-capped player and all-time leading goalscorer retired from international football in August 2016 after a glittering career in green.

A total of 27 goals in 50 Ireland appearances for Keano in this decade. Enough said.

Jonathan Walters

Another latecomer to international football, Walters was 28 when he made his competitive debut. When Ireland needed leadership, he stood up to be counted.

Ten of his 14 goals were scored in competitive fixtures, with his brace against Bosnia & Herzegovina securing Ireland’s passage to Euro 2016.

A fan-favourite during an international career that amounted to 54 caps.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!