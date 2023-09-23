Advertisement
LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, Uefa Women's Nations League
Over 38,000 tickets have been sold for the historic Aviva Stadium showdown.
1 hour ago

1 minute ago 1:25PM

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland 

22 mins: Carusa has just won a free kick in a dangerous position after a foul by Rebecca Holloway. The Northern Ireland player sees yellow, and Katie McCabe stands over this one — just outside the box on the right. A perfect chance for the Ballon d’Or nominee…

2 minutes ago 1:24PM

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland 

20 mins: McCabe and O’Sullivan look to get something going, but the former is forced to retreat. She finds Diane Caldwell, who in turn goes to Louise Quinn, who plays a looping ball for Carusa but nothing comes off her flick-on. Low-key start, with no real chances thus far.

6 minutes ago 1:20PM

the-republic-of-ireland-team Ryan Byrne / INPHO The Republic of Ireland team before kick-off. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

7 minutes ago 1:19PM

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland

15 mins: Northern Ireland have been enjoying a little more possession in the last few minutes, but the Republic have posed more of an attacking threat. Carusa tries to bring it down on her chest on the edge of the box, but the ball gets away from her. Connolly is standing over a free kick in the centre circle after a foul on Lucy Quinn. Louise Quinn is sent forward, but the opportunity goes abegging.

10 minutes ago 1:15PM

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland

12 mins: Heather Payne goes on a promising run from right wing-back, finding the electric O’Sullivan on the turn but Demi Vance does enough to cut it out. Shortly afterwards, Kyra Carusa squares a dangerous ball but there’s no one there. She may have been just offside. Big Katie McCabe tackle, the crowd love it.

14 minutes ago 1:12PM

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland

8 mins: In truth, it’s been pretty cagey, but the Republic have definitely started brighter. McCabe recovers from a ball to the face from Sarah McFadden, while Megan Connolly gives away a free kick in the middle of the field but nothing comes off it.

18 minutes ago 1:08PM

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland 

5 mins: Courtney Brosnan easily claims a tame header and the Republic look to move it fast, huge roars for Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe, in particular, when they get on the ball. Lucy Quinn appears to be up front with Kyra Carusa early on.

20 minutes ago 1:06PM

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland

3 mins: The Republic have settled and are dominating possession early on. They’re trying to release McCabe down the left, debutant Caitlin Hayes finding her with a nice pass. They seem to be playing three at the back, and are slower to drop defensively than before.

23 minutes ago 1:03PM

Kick-off: Northern Ireland get us underway.

25 minutes ago 1:01PM

Ready to go here on Landsdowne Road…

29 minutes ago 12:57PM

32 minutes ago 12:54PM

The teams are out. What a moment as the Republic of Ireland women’s national team walk out on the Aviva Stadium for the first time.

36 minutes ago 12:49PM

The Republic of Ireland have just finished warming up, with Gleeson high-fiving each and every player as they head for the dressing room for their final preparations.

“There’s a new day dawning,” was the song ringing out at the time.

The stadium announcer is now reading out the team news, with captain Katie McCabe coming in for a particularly loud cheer.

40 minutes ago 12:46PM

Caitlin Hayes is straight in for her Republic of Ireland debut, having recently declared for the Girls In Green. Tyler Toland returns to the XI for the first time since September 2019, while Diane Caldwell earns her 98th cap. Uefa is suggesting a 4-3-3 formation, though Gleeson could well opt for a three/five at the back.

Read more on the team selections here.

53 minutes ago 12:32PM

Here’s the starting teams:

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Caitlin Hayes, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Katie McCabe (captain); Tyler Toland, Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan; Heather Payne, Kyra Carusa, Lucy Quinn.

Northern Ireland: Shannon Turner; Abbie Magee, Sarah McFadden, Demi Vance; Caragh Hamilton, Rachel Furness, Joely Andrews, Marissa Callaghan (captain), Rebecca Holloway; Simone Magill, Emily Wilson.

1 hour ago 12:25PM

Good afternoon, and welcome along to The 42‘s live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s Uefa Women’s Nations League opener against Northern Ireland.

The stage is set at the Aviva Stadium, with over 38,000 tickets sold for this historic occasion. The Republic of Ireland’s post-Vera Pauw era officially begins with Eileen Gleeson in interim charge, while the North also have a new manager in Tanya Oxtoby.

Kick-off is at 1pm and the game is live on RTÉ Two. But myself and David Sneyd are in situ at Lansdowne Road and we’ll have everything you need to know right here.

