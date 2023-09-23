LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, Uefa Women's Nations League

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland
22 mins: Carusa has just won a free kick in a dangerous position after a foul by Rebecca Holloway. The Northern Ireland player sees yellow, and Katie McCabe stands over this one — just outside the box on the right. A perfect chance for the Ballon d’Or nominee…
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland
20 mins: McCabe and O’Sullivan look to get something going, but the former is forced to retreat. She finds Diane Caldwell, who in turn goes to Louise Quinn, who plays a looping ball for Carusa but nothing comes off her flick-on. Low-key start, with no real chances thus far.
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland
15 mins: Northern Ireland have been enjoying a little more possession in the last few minutes, but the Republic have posed more of an attacking threat. Carusa tries to bring it down on her chest on the edge of the box, but the ball gets away from her. Connolly is standing over a free kick in the centre circle after a foul on Lucy Quinn. Louise Quinn is sent forward, but the opportunity goes abegging.
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland
12 mins: Heather Payne goes on a promising run from right wing-back, finding the electric O’Sullivan on the turn but Demi Vance does enough to cut it out. Shortly afterwards, Kyra Carusa squares a dangerous ball but there’s no one there. She may have been just offside. Big Katie McCabe tackle, the crowd love it.
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland
8 mins: In truth, it’s been pretty cagey, but the Republic have definitely started brighter. McCabe recovers from a ball to the face from Sarah McFadden, while Megan Connolly gives away a free kick in the middle of the field but nothing comes off it.
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland
5 mins: Courtney Brosnan easily claims a tame header and the Republic look to move it fast, huge roars for Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe, in particular, when they get on the ball. Lucy Quinn appears to be up front with Kyra Carusa early on.
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Northern Ireland
3 mins: The Republic have settled and are dominating possession early on. They’re trying to release McCabe down the left, debutant Caitlin Hayes finding her with a nice pass. They seem to be playing three at the back, and are slower to drop defensively than before.
Kick-off: Northern Ireland get us underway.
Ready to go here on Landsdowne Road…
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
The teams are out. What a moment as the Republic of Ireland women’s national team walk out on the Aviva Stadium for the first time.
The Republic of Ireland have just finished warming up, with Gleeson high-fiving each and every player as they head for the dressing room for their final preparations.
“There’s a new day dawning,” was the song ringing out at the time.
The stadium announcer is now reading out the team news, with captain Katie McCabe coming in for a particularly loud cheer.
Caitlin Hayes is straight in for her Republic of Ireland debut, having recently declared for the Girls In Green. Tyler Toland returns to the XI for the first time since September 2019, while Diane Caldwell earns her 98th cap. Uefa is suggesting a 4-3-3 formation, though Gleeson could well opt for a three/five at the back.
Read more on the team selections here.
Here’s the starting teams:
Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Caitlin Hayes, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Katie McCabe (captain); Tyler Toland, Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan; Heather Payne, Kyra Carusa, Lucy Quinn.
Northern Ireland: Shannon Turner; Abbie Magee, Sarah McFadden, Demi Vance; Caragh Hamilton, Rachel Furness, Joely Andrews, Marissa Callaghan (captain), Rebecca Holloway; Simone Magill, Emily Wilson.
Good afternoon, and welcome along to The 42‘s live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s Uefa Women’s Nations League opener against Northern Ireland.
The stage is set at the Aviva Stadium, with over 38,000 tickets sold for this historic occasion. The Republic of Ireland’s post-Vera Pauw era officially begins with Eileen Gleeson in interim charge, while the North also have a new manager in Tanya Oxtoby.
Kick-off is at 1pm and the game is live on RTÉ Two. But myself and David Sneyd are in situ at Lansdowne Road and we’ll have everything you need to know right here.