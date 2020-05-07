This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Can you name these La Liga footballers of the past?

How well do you know the Spanish top flight?

By Ben Blake Thursday 7 May 2020, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,566 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5093323

This former Barcelona goalkeeper was back-up to Andoni Zubizarreta among others during the 1990s...
Vitor Baia
Ruud Hesp

Carles Busquets
Jesus Angoy
A midfielder affectionately nicknamed 'The Tsar of Balaídos' during his eight-year spell with Celta Vigo...
Aleksandr Mostovoi
Claude Makelele

Valeri Karpin
Haim Revivo
La Liga's top scorer in 1995/96 with 28 goals for Real Madrid...
Predrag Mijatovic
Freddy Rincon

Dejan Petkovic
Ivan Zamorano
This World Cup winner anchored Deportivo La Coruna's midfield as they claimed the title in 2000...
Djalminha
Flavio Conceiçao

Mauro Silva
Lionel Scaloni
This player's clubs included Real Sociedad and Villarreal...
Darko Kovacevic
Nihat

Javier de Pedro
Xabi Alonso
Which one of these is ex-Valencia midfielder Ruben Baraja?

What's the name of this winger, pictured lining out for Real Betis in 1998?
Marcos Assuncao
Finidi George

Denilson
Benjamin Zarandona
Pick out Milinko Pantic, who won the title with Atletico Madrid in 1996, from these four?

Played two seasons with the famous Villarreal side from 2004-06 following loan spells at Lazio, Barcelona and PSG...
Juan Roman Riquelme
Marcos Senna

Juan Pablo Sorin
Guillermo Franco
Which one of these is Nayim, who memorably scored from the halfway line to hand Real Zaragoza the 1995 Cup Winners' Cup?

Who is this ex-Barcelona player?
Emmanuel Amunike
Giovanni

Rivaldo
Sonny Anderson
And, finally, what is the name of this former Sevilla striker?
Renato
Julio Baptista

Luis Fabiano
Diego Capel
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Raul
The Spanish legend won six league titles and three Champions League during 16 years at Real Madrid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Rivaldo
A top player for Barcelona in the late '90s and early '00s.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Denilson
Signed by Real Betis for a world-record fee in 1998, but flattered to deceive with his stepovers.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Julien Faubert
The Frenchman made a bizarre loan move to Real Madrid from West Ham in 2009.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

