TADHG BEIRNE HAS lauded RG Snyman for fighting back after a series of injuries and playing a key role in Munster’s title-winning triumph in Cape Town.

Munster have been hailed as worthy champions in the wake of their 19-14 win over the Stormers in the URC final in Cape Town on Saturday. Afterwards, Stormers coach John Dobson and captain Steven Kitshoff conceded that Munster were in control for most of the game and deserved to win their first major title in 12 years.

Munster suffered a big setback towards the end of the first half, when captain Peter O’Mahony left the field for an HIA and did not return. As a result, coach Graham Rowntree was forced to move Beirne from the second row to blindside flank, and deploy Snyman from the bench earlier than initially planned.

Munster made several key plays at the lineout and maul over the course of the second half, and none more important than the defensive effort that resulted in a turnover on the stroke of full-time. Beirne, Jean Kleyn and Snyman were all prominent in that area.

“We kept saying that we just needed to stick to the plan,” said Beirne, Munster’s lock-cum-flanker. “It was an incredible display against a team like the Stormers, as the maul is one of their strongest assets.”

Beirne went out of his way to laud the determination shown by Snyman over a challenging couple of seasons.

Since joining Munster in 2020, the World Cup-winning lock has suffered a series of serious injuries. As a result, he’s played very few matches for his club and none for his country.

On Saturday, however, Snyman put in a big shift for Munster, and earned a URC winner’s medal for his efforts.

“For a man who has been so unlucky with injuries, he’s one of the most positive people I’ve ever met,” said Beirne. “Despite those setbacks, he always believed that he would get back to his best.

“Since he’s returned, he’s brought a lot to the mix with his experience and a physicality that is second to none. He’s world-class, and we’re really lucky to have someone like that in our squad. He’s not just an incredible player, but an incredible person too.”

Snyman has been named in a 33-man Springbok training squad that will convene in Durban next week. If all goes to plan, the giant lock will travel with the defending champions to the World Cup in France, and may end up facing Beirne when the ‘Boks play Ireland in Paris on 23 September.