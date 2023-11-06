Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Dan Sheridan/INPHO RG Snyman celebrates winning the World Cup with his wife Saskia.
Blow

Munster World Cup winner RG Snyman set for surgery on shoulder/chest injury

Snyman sustained the setback in South Africa’s decider win against New Zealand.
1.6k
4
34 minutes ago

RG SNYMAN WILL undergo surgery in South Africa this week after sustaining a chest/shoulder injury in the World Cup final, Munster have announced.

Snyman has been plagued by injury since joining the province in 2020, suffering two ACL injuries and also sustaining substantial burns following an accident.

The 28-year-old is now set for another spell on the sidelines, having helped the Springboks to back-to-back World Cup glory in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Calvin Nash will be assessed by the Munster medical team after a knee injury saw him withdrawn from Saturday night’s win against the Dragons. His availability for Friday’s interpro derby away to Ulster will be determined as the week progresses.

Simon Zebo (foot) and Josh Wycherley (neck) both return to full training this week and are available for selection, while Patrick Campbell (ankle), Roman Salanoa (knee), Mike Haley (hip), Cian Hurley (ankle/achilles), Niall Scannell (groin) and Andrew Conway (knee) continue to rehab.

Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony have rejoined their Munster team-mates following their World Cup involvement with Ireland.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley featured for the first time this season on Saturday after returning to training last week.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     