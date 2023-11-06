Munster World Cup winner RG Snyman set for surgery on shoulder/chest injury

RG SNYMAN WILL undergo surgery in South Africa this week after sustaining a chest/shoulder injury in the World Cup final, Munster have announced.

Snyman has been plagued by injury since joining the province in 2020, suffering two ACL injuries and also sustaining substantial burns following an accident.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old is now set for another spell on the sidelines, having helped the Springboks to back-to-back World Cup glory in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Calvin Nash will be assessed by the Munster medical team after a knee injury saw him withdrawn from Saturday night’s win against the Dragons. His availability for Friday’s interpro derby away to Ulster will be determined as the week progresses.

Simon Zebo (foot) and Josh Wycherley (neck) both return to full training this week and are available for selection, while Patrick Campbell (ankle), Roman Salanoa (knee), Mike Haley (hip), Cian Hurley (ankle/achilles), Niall Scannell (groin) and Andrew Conway (knee) continue to rehab.

🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | See the latest news from Munster camp ahead of Friday's Interpro derby against Ulster.



Calvin Nash is being assessed & RG Snyman will undergo surgery this week for a chest/shoulder injury.



Click the pic for full details.#ULSvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 6, 2023

Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony have rejoined their Munster team-mates following their World Cup involvement with Ireland.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley featured for the first time this season on Saturday after returning to training last week.