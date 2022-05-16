Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 16 May 2022
Teenage sensation Adeleke breaks another Irish record Stateside

The 19-year-old clocked 50.70 in her outdoor debut over 400m.

By Emma Duffy Monday 16 May 2022
50 minutes ago 1,552 Views 1 Comment
Rhasidat Adeleke is now the fastest Irishwoman of all time over 60m, 200m, 300m and 400m.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS broken the Irish senior women’s 400m record after clocking 50.70 Stateside.

The teenage sprint star produced a sensational run at the Big 12 Championships in Lubbock, Texas on Sunday, surpassing Joanne Cuddihy’s previous record of 50.73 from 2007 in her outdoor debut over the distance.

19-year-old Adeleke is now the fastest Irishwoman of all time over 60m, 200m, 300m and 400m.

She finished third behind Texas team-mates Stacey Ann Willams (50.21) and Kennedy Simon (50.68) yesterday, having clocked 51.70 (then PB) just 24 hours previous.

The University of Texas student and Tallaght AC ace has enjoyed a stunning 2022 so far, tumbling records as her star continues to rise on the US colleges scene.

She’s set for a big summer, having posted qualifying times over both 200m and 400m for the World Championships in Oregon in July and the European Championships in Munich in August. Next up, though, is the NCAA Championships from 8-11 June in Oregon.

Adeleke’s latest exploits rounded off a memorable weekend for Irish athletics, in which Louise Shanahan, Eric Favors, Dean Casey and Sarah Healy all broke national records.

Shanahan clocked 1:59.42 in Belfast for a new 800m mark, Favors threw 20.07m in Puerto Rico to break a long-standing shot putt record, Casey set a new men’s U20 10,000m record (28:57.34) and Healy surpassed her U23 women’s mile mark (4:29.03).

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

