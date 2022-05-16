Teenage sensation Adeleke breaks another Irish record Stateside

Rhasidat Adeleke is now the fastest Irishwoman of all time over 60m, 200m, 300m and 400m.

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAS broken the Irish senior women’s 400m record after clocking 50.70 Stateside.

The teenage sprint star produced a sensational run at the Big 12 Championships in Lubbock, Texas on Sunday, surpassing Joanne Cuddihy’s previous record of 50.73 from 2007 in her outdoor debut over the distance.

She finished third behind Texas team-mates Stacey Ann Willams (50.21) and Kennedy Simon (50.68) yesterday, having clocked 51.70 (then PB) just 24 hours previous.

Lol not me running 50.70 my first outdoor 400m competition😭 — Rhasidat Adeleke (@rhasidatadeleke) May 16, 2022

The University of Texas student and Tallaght AC ace has enjoyed a stunning 2022 so far, tumbling records as her star continues to rise on the US colleges scene.

She’s set for a big summer, having posted qualifying times over both 200m and 400m for the World Championships in Oregon in July and the European Championships in Munich in August. Next up, though, is the NCAA Championships from 8-11 June in Oregon.

And she's 19. pic.twitter.com/K4nAiKLzYN — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) May 15, 2022

Adeleke’s latest exploits rounded off a memorable weekend for Irish athletics, in which Louise Shanahan, Eric Favors, Dean Casey and Sarah Healy all broke national records.

Shanahan clocked 1:59.42 in Belfast for a new 800m mark, Favors threw 20.07m in Puerto Rico to break a long-standing shot putt record, Casey set a new men’s U20 10,000m record (28:57.34) and Healy surpassed her U23 women’s mile mark (4:29.03).