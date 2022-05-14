Irish Olympian Shanahan storms to new 800m record

LOUISE SHANAHAN PRODUCED the run of her life to secure a new Irish 800m record of 1:59:42 at the Irish Milers Club meeting in Belfast today.

The Leevale star went head-to-head with fellow Tokyo Olympian Ciara Mageean at the meet, eventually coming out on top to break the record previously held by Mageean (1:59:69).

The record-breaking performance also secured the qualification standards for the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, as well as the 2022 European Championships in Munich.

Shanahan raced tactically from the gun, staying in touching distance of Mageean before unleashing her final challenge down the home straight. Mageean fought back and ultimately crossed in a superb season-opening time of 1:59:82.

Other performances of note included a 10.35 for Israel Olatunde (UCD AC) over 100m, edging him ever closer to the record of Paul Hession (10.18).

Tokyo 2022 relay star Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock) continued her early season form with a 52.24 PB over 400 to move into the top five on the Irish all-time list, while her Olympic team-mate Robert McDonnell (Galway City Harriers) also secured a PB of 20.61 (400m).

Elsewhere this evening, Dean Casey of Ennis Track AC set a new Irish U20 10,000m record of 28.57.34 at the Highgate Harriers Night of 10k PBs Meet.

Casey takes over from Abdel Laadjel (29:23.92) who broke Frank Greally’s 52-year-old record in March.