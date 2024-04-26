Rhys McClenaghan crowned European champion once again

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN HAS successfully defended his Pommel Horse title at the European Gymnastics Championships in Rimini, Italy.
McClenaghan again won the gold medal after a superb, clean routine which scored 15.300.
Rhys is the word!— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 26, 2024
Rhys McClenaghan has leapt into the Gold medal position at the European Pommel Horse final.
The 24-year-old retains his European crown. pic.twitter.com/4GJvY59XBR
The back-to-back world champion triumphed in Europe in 2018, 2023 — and now 2024.
Performing second last in this evening’s final, McClenaghan was seamless throughout a dominant performance, which may be his final piece of competitive action ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.
The 24-year-old had qualified in second with a score of 15.133.
Gymnastics Medal alert 🥇— Gymnastics Ireland (@GymnasticsIre) April 26, 2024
Huge Congratulations to our
2024 European Pommel Horse Champion!!
Rhys McClenaghan defends his title! ☘️🇮🇪
- 15.300#Rimini2024 #TeamIreland #medalalert #sportstartshere #gymnasticsireland pic.twitter.com/hIq8F0s9nu
Loran De Munck of the Netherlands (14.933) claimed the silver medal, while Georgia’s Marios Georgiou (14.800) finished third.
It was a dramatic final in Rimini with three falls and other twists and turns, but McClenaghan typically kept his cool to triumph once more.
More to follow.