Rhys McClenaghan (file photo). ©INPHO
Rhys McClenaghan crowned European champion once again

Gold for McClenaghan in pommel final in Italy.
6.27pm, 26 Apr 2024
RHYS MCCLENAGHAN HAS successfully defended his Pommel Horse title at the European Gymnastics Championships in Rimini, Italy.

McClenaghan again won the gold medal after a superb, clean routine which scored 15.300.

The back-to-back world champion triumphed in Europe in 2018, 2023 — and now 2024.

Performing second last in this evening’s final, McClenaghan was seamless throughout a dominant performance, which may be his final piece of competitive action ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

The 24-year-old had qualified in second with a score of 15.133.

Loran De Munck of the Netherlands (14.933) claimed the silver medal, while Georgia’s Marios Georgiou (14.800) finished third.

It was a dramatic final in Rimini with three falls and other twists and turns, but McClenaghan typically kept his cool to triumph once more.

More to follow.

Emma Duffy
