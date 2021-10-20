Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 20 October 2021
Advertisement

McClenaghan fumes over 'slippery' pommel horse after missing out on world championship final

The 22-year-old had to compete after an unscheduled 90-minute break, during which workers disinfected the apparatus.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 3:06 PM
25 minutes ago 548 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5579668
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan (file photo).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan (file photo).
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan (file photo).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRISH GYMNAST RHYS McClenaghan has criticised world championship organisers for making the pommel horse “nice and slippery” by disinfecting it mid-competition following a coronavirus case.

The 2019 world bronze medallist missed out on a place in the pommel horse final in Japan after an error-strewn performance in qualifying.

The 22-year-old was among a group of gymnasts who competed immediately after an unscheduled 90-minute break during which workers in full protective gear came out to scrub down apparatus.

Organisers later said that a Colombian gymnast who had competed in the previous group had tested positive for the virus.

But McClenaghan was less than impressed by the interruption and the freshly washed apparatus.

“They wiped down the leather, took all the chalk off, so when I went on it, it was slippy,” said a visibly angry McClenaghan.

My hands were slipping, my legs were slipping. It’s just one of those competitions that I just want to go home now.”

McClenaghan later tweeted a picture of two workers wiping down the pommel horse, with the caption, “That’s it guys, make it nice and slippery.”

The Count Down native’s score of 13.766 left him well out of the running for a place in the eight-man final.

He won pommel horse bronze at the 2019 world championships and reached the final at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, finishing seventh.

But he described his stay in Kitakyushu for this week’s world championships as “a disaster”.

“Somebody tested positive in the round before us and as soon as I finished my warm-up I had to wait for an hour and a half,” he said.

I rarely blame external factors, but this was extreme.”

Britain’s Dominick Cunningham, who was also in the group waiting to come on, said the wait was “obviously a huge distraction”.

But Cunningham, who competed in the vault and floor exercises, said he put it “straight to the back” of his mind.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“If you start thinking that they’ve cleaned all the equipment, you’re going to start messing up,” he said.

“If you just focus on your job, that’s the main thing.”

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie