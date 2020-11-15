BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 15 November 2020
Ballymena's Rhys McKee left frustrated after UFC Vegas 14 defeat

Alex Morono came out on top in McKee’s second UFC appearance.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 9:19 AM
Rhys McKee (file pic).
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

ANTRIM’S RHYS MCKEE battled bravely and showed plenty of heart but was beaten by Alex Morono in his second UFC appearance last night.

25-year-old McKee outlined his potential at UFC Vegas 14, banishing the memories of a disappointing debut in which he didn’t even last a round against Khamzat Chimaey in July.

The Ballymena man lost out to experienced American Morono, though, after three tough rounds, with all three judges scoring the contest 30-27.

Both looking for their first win of 2020, Morono was more clinical throughout as he threw well over 100 strikes in the first round alone and made life hard for McKee, whose mouthguard went missing mid-fight leading to a lengthy pause.

Conor McGregor wished McKee well while congratulating Katie Taylor after her “phenomenal” victory last night.

“Also unlucky tonight to Rhys McKee in UFC competition,” he added. “Head up, stay the course! We take lessons from our wins, we take lessons from our losses. Embrace it all and move forward! Congrats guys, great fighting!”

McKee replied: “I appreciate it Conor, frustrating right now but it will make a good story! Thanks champ.”

