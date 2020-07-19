Irish MMA star Rhys McKee set for UFC debut on one week's notice

IRISH MIXED MARTIAL arts star Rhys McKee (10-2-1) will make his UFC debut next weekend after he signed a deal to join the organisation.
The Ballymena native will meet Khamzat Chimaev on ‘Fight Island’ on just one week’s notice after getting the call yesterday, with a reported four-deal contract on the table.
The welterweight contest will be on the undercard of the Darren Till and Robert Whittaker clash, subject to McKee passing various Covid tests in Abu Dhabi this week.
Swedish fighter Chimaev is already on site in the Middle East, having defeated John Phillips behind closed doors last week.
The news comes as Joseph Duffy bows out of his UFC career, following defeat last night.
