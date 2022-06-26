Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 26 June 2022
Advertisement

McKee claims Cage Warriors welterweight title after knockout victory

The Ballymena native defeated Justin Burlinson at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 Jun 2022, 10:14 AM
45 minutes ago 889 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5800218
Rhys McKee after his victory.
Image: Cage Warriors.
Rhys McKee after his victory.
Rhys McKee after his victory.
Image: Cage Warriors.

RHYS MCKEE CAPTURED the Cage Warriors welterweight title last night after earning a third-round knockout against Justin Burlinson at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The pair were fighting for a title that was vacated by Ian Garry last year following the undefeated Dubliner’s departure for the UFC.

Burlinson made the better start over the opening two rounds while the 26-year-old McKee suffered a major cut on his forehead which required treatment during the bout.

Burlinson also needed a medical check after sustaining some swelling on his eye, as McKee began to take control in the third round. The Ballymena native then made his move with a brutal combination as the referee swooped in to call a halt to proceedings.

It was also a night to remember for another home favourite in Caolan Loughran, with the Tyrone man defeating Festus Ahorlu via TKO in the second round to keep his undefeated record intact.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Elsewhere on the main card, Dublin’s James Sheehan stopped Martin Causse, Harry Hardwick and Federico Pasquali shared the spoils, and Dubliner Ryan Shelley was awarded a tight decision at the expense of Belfast’s Matthew Elliott.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie