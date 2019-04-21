Leinster forced into late change as Ruddock drops out through illness

Ryan Bailey reports from the Aviva Stadium

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN forced into a late change ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse, with Rhys Ruddock dropping out of the starting XV through illness.

Ruddock is replaced at blindside flanker by Scott Fardy, while Caelan Doris has been promoted onto the bench and is in line for his European debut should he come on.

Ruddock has dropped out through illness. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

While the loss of Ruddock in the back row is a blow, Fardy is an able deputy in the number six jersey having starred there during the Champions Cup knockout stages last season, including the Bilbao victory over Racing 92.

The late alteration ahead of this afternoon’s last-four showdown against the Top 14 leaders also stretches Leo Cullen’s bench resources, with Doris joining back row cover Max Deegan among the replacements.

21-year-old Doris has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Leinster, making 13 appearances in the Guinness Pro14 at the back of the scrum, having captained Ireland U20s last year.

Toulouse line up as named on Friday.

