Blow for Armagh as Rian O'Neill fails to have red card rescinded before Galway game

ARMAGH JOINT-CAPTAIN Rian O’Neill has failed in his bid to have the red card he received against Tyrone rescinded.

O’Neill, who shares skipper duties with Aidan Nugent, brought his case before a hearing of the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee last night, but the decision to enforce a one-match suspension was upheld, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph.

This means the Crossmaglen forward will not be available for his side’s All-Ireland SFC Group Two game against Galway on Sunday.

O’Neill was sent off after he appeared to make contact with the head of Cormac Quinn during the defeat to Tyrone earlier this month.

His absence is a blow to Armagh ahead of their clash with Galway in Carrick-on-Shannon as they hope to progress to the knockout stages of the All-Ireland competition.

