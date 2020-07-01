This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Republic of Ireland international Jarrett signs new contract with Brighton

The 25-year-old initially joined the English club in January.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 4:12 PM
9 minutes ago 69 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5138619
Jarrett celebrates her goal against Ukraine Women last year.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Jarrett celebrates her goal against Ukraine Women last year.
Jarrett celebrates her goal against Ukraine Women last year.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION have confirmed that Republic of Ireland international Rianna Jarrett has signed a new contract with the club for next season.

The 25-year-old joined the English club in January on an initial six-month deal and made a major impact on her debut in the FA Cup, scoring two goals against Crystal Palace.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic struck just six weeks into Jarrett’s time with Brighton but manager Hope Powell was clearly impressed with what she had seen and the Ireland forward has secured a new contract for next season.

Having marked out her talent as a youngster, Jarrett then suffered three cruciate ligament injuries but bounced back in style to have a sensational 2018, as she scored 27 goals and was named Women’s National League Player of the Year after helping Wexford Youths to win a WNL, FAI Cup and Development Shield treble.

Having also become a key member of the Ireland squad, Jarrett attracted the attention of Brighton. She made the initial move in January and has now had her deal extended.

“Delighted to have signed a new contract with Brighton,” wrote Jarrett on Twitter, “looking forward to getting back to business for the upcoming season.”

Jarrett’s new contract was confirmed by Brighton along with a host of others, as they await news of dates for the resumption of the season.

“We’re delighted to have the nucleus of a strong squad committed for next season,” said head coach Powell. “We are working hard to bring in some new faces so we can build on the progress we’ve made since joining the WSL.

“There is no firm date for when the season will re-start but we hope for some clarity soon so we can start looking forward and planning for a resumption of football.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie