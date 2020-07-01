Republic of Ireland international Jarrett signs new contract with Brighton

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION have confirmed that Republic of Ireland international Rianna Jarrett has signed a new contract with the club for next season.

The 25-year-old joined the English club in January on an initial six-month deal and made a major impact on her debut in the FA Cup, scoring two goals against Crystal Palace.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic struck just six weeks into Jarrett’s time with Brighton but manager Hope Powell was clearly impressed with what she had seen and the Ireland forward has secured a new contract for next season.

Having marked out her talent as a youngster, Jarrett then suffered three cruciate ligament injuries but bounced back in style to have a sensational 2018, as she scored 27 goals and was named Women’s National League Player of the Year after helping Wexford Youths to win a WNL, FAI Cup and Development Shield treble.

Having also become a key member of the Ireland squad, Jarrett attracted the attention of Brighton. She made the initial move in January and has now had her deal extended.

“Delighted to have signed a new contract with Brighton,” wrote Jarrett on Twitter, “looking forward to getting back to business for the upcoming season.”

Jarrett’s new contract was confirmed by Brighton along with a host of others, as they await news of dates for the resumption of the season.

“We’re delighted to have the nucleus of a strong squad committed for next season,” said head coach Powell. “We are working hard to bring in some new faces so we can build on the progress we’ve made since joining the WSL.

“There is no firm date for when the season will re-start but we hope for some clarity soon so we can start looking forward and planning for a resumption of football.”