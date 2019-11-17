Ireland star striker Jarrett caps off impressive season with Player of the Year award

Rianna Jarrett in action for Wexford Youths in the FAI Cup final.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Rianna Jarrett has won the 2019 Só Hotels Women’s National League Player of the Year award.

Jarrett picked up the honour following a season in which she helped Wexford Youths defend the FAI Women’s Cup earlier this month with a dramatic 3-2 win over Peamount United in the final at the Aviva Stadium.

The awards banquet was held at the Castle Oaks Hotel in Limerick on Saturday, where Jarrett also won the top goalscorer award as well as clinching a spot on the team of the season.

Galway WFC’s Kayla Brady was named Under-17 Player of the Year, while Shelbourne’s Emily Whelan got the Young Player of the Year Award.

Eamon Naughton was also recognised on the night as he was given a special Services to the Women’s National League award for his hard work and dedication since the League’s inception.

Só Hotels Women’s National League Player of the Year

Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths)

Só Hotels Women’s National League Young Player of the Year

Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)

Só Hotels Women’s National Under-17 League Player of the Year

Kayla Brady (Galway WFC)

So Hotels Women’s National League – Team of the Season

Goalkeeper

Naoisha McAloon (Peamount United)

Defenders

Sadhbh Doyle (Galway WFC)

Claire Walsh (Peamount United)

Jamie Finn (Shelbourne)

Lauren Dwyer (Wexford Youths)

Midfielders

Eleanor Ryan Doyle (Peamount United)

Megan Smyth-Lynch (Peamount United)

Alex Kavanagh (Shelbourne)

Kylie Murphy (Wexford Youths)

Forwards

Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)

Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths)

