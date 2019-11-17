This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland star striker Jarrett caps off impressive season with Player of the Year award

The Wexford Youths star was honoured at the Women’s National League awards banquet.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 11:13 AM
1 hour ago 794 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4894714
Rianna Jarrett in action for Wexford Youths in the FAI Cup final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Rianna Jarrett has won the 2019 Só Hotels Women’s National League Player of the Year award.

Jarrett picked up the honour following a season in which she helped Wexford Youths defend the FAI Women’s Cup earlier this month with a dramatic 3-2 win over Peamount United in the final at the Aviva Stadium.

The awards banquet was held at the Castle Oaks Hotel in Limerick on Saturday, where Jarrett also won the top goalscorer award as well as clinching a spot on the team of the season.

Galway WFC’s Kayla Brady was named Under-17 Player of the Year, while Shelbourne’s Emily Whelan got the Young Player of the Year Award.

Eamon Naughton was also recognised on the night as he was given a special Services to the Women’s National League award for his hard work and dedication since the League’s inception.

Só Hotels Women’s National League Player of the Year
Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths)

Só Hotels Women’s National League Young Player of the Year
Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)

Só Hotels Women’s National Under-17 League Player of the Year
Kayla Brady (Galway WFC)

So Hotels Women’s National League – Team of the Season

Goalkeeper
Naoisha McAloon (Peamount United)

Defenders
Sadhbh Doyle (Galway WFC)
Claire Walsh (Peamount United)
Jamie Finn (Shelbourne)
Lauren Dwyer (Wexford Youths)

Midfielders
Eleanor Ryan Doyle (Peamount United)
Megan Smyth-Lynch (Peamount United)
Alex Kavanagh (Shelbourne)
Kylie Murphy (Wexford Youths)

Forwards
Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)
Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths)

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

