Richael Timothy squeezed out of medal deciders in Individual Pursuit qualifying

IRELAND’S RICHAEL TIMOTHY has narrowly lost out on a chance to compete for a medal in the C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying race, falling outside the medal places.

A two-time world Championship bronze medallist in the scratch race, Timothy clocked a time of 4:05.247 which left her ranked seventh overall.

China’s Wang Xiaomei registered a C3 World Record in 3:44.660, while Great Britain’s Daphne Schrager did likewise in the C2 classification, lowering her own record to 3:45.133.

Wang and Schrager will return to the velodrome later this afternoon to go head-to-head in the gold medal race.

Maike Hausberger of Germany (3:49.444) and Switzerland’s Flurina Rigling (3:50.347) qualified for the bronze final.