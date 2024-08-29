Advertisement
Richael Timothy. SWpix/Will Palmer/INPHO
paralympics

Richael Timothy squeezed out of medal deciders in Individual Pursuit qualifying

Roscommon’s Timothy, appearing at her second Paralympics, finished in seventh place.
12.49pm, 29 Aug 2024
IRELAND’S RICHAEL TIMOTHY has narrowly lost out on a chance to compete for a medal in the C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying race, falling outside the medal places.

A two-time world Championship bronze medallist in the scratch race, Timothy clocked a time of 4:05.247 which left her ranked seventh overall.

China’s Wang Xiaomei registered a C3 World Record in 3:44.660, while Great Britain’s Daphne Schrager did likewise in the C2 classification, lowering her own record to 3:45.133.

Wang and Schrager will return to the velodrome later this afternoon to go head-to-head in the gold medal race.

Maike Hausberger of Germany (3:49.444) and Switzerland’s Flurina Rigling (3:50.347) qualified for the bronze final.

Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
