Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Richael Timothy competed in her fourth and final event on Saturday morning (file photo). Tommy Dickson/INPHO
2024 Paralympics

Richael Timothy ends busy Paralympics with 11th-place finish in road race

Defending champion Keiko Sugiura of Japan made it back-to-back gold medals in the C1-3 cycling road race.
11.49am, 7 Sep 2024
126
0

GALWAY’S RICHAEL TIMOTHY signed off on her second Paralympic Games with an 11th-place in the Women’s C1-3 cycling road race at Clichy-sous-bois on Saturday morning.

Racing in her fourth and final event of a hectic Paris schedule, Timothy finished the 56.8km race in 1:48:49 — just under 10 minutes behind back-to-back gold medal winner Keiko Sugiura of Japan.

Defending champion Sugiura edged the final sprint ahead of Switzerland’s Flurina Rigling and America’s Clara Brown who took silver and bronze respectively.

The trio were part of a six-rider break that seized the initiative on the opening 14.2km circuit and stayed clear throughout.

Timothy finished 10th in the C1-3 500m time trial and seventh in the C1-3 3000m individual pursuit on the track, and 12th in the C1-3 time trial on the road.

Meanwhile, at the Chateau de Versailles, Sarah Slattery finished seventh in the equestrian individual freestyle Grade V final on Saturday morning.

Slattery and her horse Savona were a late call-up to the final and scored 71.795% as Belgium’s Michele George and Best of 8 won gold (81.470).

Germany’s Regine Mispelkamp and Highlander Delight’s won silver (80.100) with Team GB’s Sophie Wells and LJT Egebjerggards Samoa winning bronze (75.445).

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie