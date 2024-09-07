Richael Timothy ends busy Paralympics with 11th-place finish in road race

GALWAY’S RICHAEL TIMOTHY signed off on her second Paralympic Games with an 11th-place in the Women’s C1-3 cycling road race at Clichy-sous-bois on Saturday morning.

Racing in her fourth and final event of a hectic Paris schedule, Timothy finished the 56.8km race in 1:48:49 — just under 10 minutes behind back-to-back gold medal winner Keiko Sugiura of Japan.

Defending champion Sugiura edged the final sprint ahead of Switzerland’s Flurina Rigling and America’s Clara Brown who took silver and bronze respectively.

The trio were part of a six-rider break that seized the initiative on the opening 14.2km circuit and stayed clear throughout.

Timothy finished 10th in the C1-3 500m time trial and seventh in the C1-3 3000m individual pursuit on the track, and 12th in the C1-3 time trial on the road.

Meanwhile, at the Chateau de Versailles, Sarah Slattery finished seventh in the equestrian individual freestyle Grade V final on Saturday morning.

Slattery and her horse Savona were a late call-up to the final and scored 71.795% as Belgium’s Michele George and Best of 8 won gold (81.470).

Germany’s Regine Mispelkamp and Highlander Delight’s won silver (80.100) with Team GB’s Sophie Wells and LJT Egebjerggards Samoa winning bronze (75.445).