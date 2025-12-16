Richard Cockerill departs as Georgia boss after Black Lion's hammering to Connacht

RICHARD COCKERILL HAS departed his role as Georgia rugby head coach after almost two years.

The former England hooker had also been in charge of domestic franchise Black Lion, and leaves both positions after Saturday’s 52-0 hammering to Connacht at Dexcom Stadium.

Cockerill joined the Georgian Rugby Union in January 2024, and led the national team to European Rugby Championship success twice along with qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Australia. In all, Georgia won 14 games from 22 under his stewardship.

The well-travelled coach also guided Black Lion to 2024 Rugby Europe Super Cup glory, along with a shock victory over French Top 14 side Vannes in the Challenge Cup that year.

“I would like to thank the Georgian Rugby Union for the honour of being the head coach of the Georgian national team and the franchise, the ‘Black Lions’, for two years,” said Cockerill.

“I am proud of my time as head coach of the Georgian national team. I have created a solid foundation for the team’s future and I am leaving it in a better position than it was before.

“Georgia is a wonderful country with an amazing culture and warm, hospitable people. I gained a unique rugby and life experience.”