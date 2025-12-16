Cockerill joined the Georgian Rugby Union in January 2024, and led the national team to European Rugby Championship success twice along with qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Australia. In all, Georgia won 14 games from 22 under his stewardship.
Richard Cockerill departs as Georgia boss after Black Lion's hammering to Connacht
RICHARD COCKERILL HAS departed his role as Georgia rugby head coach after almost two years.
The former England hooker had also been in charge of domestic franchise Black Lion, and leaves both positions after Saturday’s 52-0 hammering to Connacht at Dexcom Stadium.
