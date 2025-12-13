Connacht off the mark after eight-try to nil win over Black Lion

Connacht 52

Black Lion 0

CONNACHT GOT THEIR Challenge Cup campaign up and running with an emphatic eight-try to nil win over Black Lion from Georgia at Dexcom Stadium.

Connacht, having blown a 21-0 defeat away to Ospreys on the opening weekend, got the job done by half-time this time with six tries helping them build a 38-0 interval lead.

Skipper Paul Boyle became the 12th Connacht player to score a hat-trick in this competition and he managed to do it by the break as Stuart Lancaster’s side showed a ruthlessness that was absent in Bridgend last weekend.

Boyle got them off the mark after just 54 seconds and he had his hat-trick in the bag by the 28th minute when he secured the bonus point after Caolin Blade had also crossed earlier.

Advertisement

They pushed on from there to the break with tighthead Sam Illo scoring after a break by Boyle when Cathal Forde was the linkman and the centre also supplied the final pass for winger Shayne Bolton to score down the left before the break.

Connacht replaced their front row after 48 minutes, with Kildare native Billy Bohan coming on for his debut and 130kg tighthead Fiachna Barrett winning his fourth cap. They won penalties in their first two scrums, the first on a Georgian put-in, with Blade getting his second try from the second to push the lead out to 45-0 after 53 minutes.

Connacht's Paul Boyle celebrates after he scores his side's first try. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Full-back Luka Kakhoidze, who played against the Irish U-20s last summer, did most to try inspire Black Lion but they were outclassed on the night as they fell to the biggest defeat in their third year in the competition.

Connacht, who will conclude their pool with a trip to Montpellier and then host another Top 14 side Montabaun in their final pool match were full of running to the end on a night when new signing Sam Gilbert converted six tries, including a second from Bolton 13 minutes from time after a break from debutant prop Bohan.

Scorers for Connacht:

Tries: P Boyle (3), S Bolton (2), C Blade (2), S Illo.

Cons: S Gilbert (6 from 8).

Connacht: Sam Gilbert; Chay Mullins, Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde (David Hawkshaw 65), Shayne Bolton; Jack Carty (Harry West 55), Caolin Blade (Matthew Devine 55); Jordan Duggan (Billy Bohan 48), Dave Heffernan (Dylan Tierney-Martin 48), Sam Illo (Fiachna Barrett 48); Darragh Murray (Joe Joyce half-time), Niall Murray; Sean O’Brien, Shamus Hurley-Langton (Josh Murphy 51), Paul Boyle (c).

Black Lion: Luka Takaishvili; Akaki Tabutsadze, Demi Tapladze, Tornike Kakhoidze (Zaur Lutidze 55), Shalva Aptsiauri (Sandro Todua 60); Luka Tsirekidze, Tengiz Peranidze (Giorgi Spenderashvili 65); Nika Khatiashvili (Vasil Kakovin 33), Irakli Kvatadze (Shalva Mamukashvili 60-7), Kakhaber Darbaidze; Mikheil Babunashvili (c), Demuri Epremidze; Lasha Tsikhistavi (Giorgi Kervalishvili 22), Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Giorgi Sinauridze.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe (England).