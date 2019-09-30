Ireland defender Keogh facing up to 15 months out after car accident

RICHARD KEOGH COULD be out of action for 15 months due to injuries sustained in a car collision last week.

The Ireland international was passenger in a car that crashed during an incident that saw Derby County team-mates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence arrested for drink-driving late on Tuesday night.

The squad had been out for a team-building dinner but a number of players opted to stay on later than planned, turning down the offer to be chauffeured home by cars provided by the club.

Those involved were heavily-criticised in a statement released by Derby on Thursday, with Keogh condemned for his part as club captain.

Scans have revealed that he suffered damage to the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his knee.

The experienced defender, who has played every minute of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign so far, won’t be in Mick McCarthy’s squad for the upcoming games against Georgia and Switzerland when it is named tomorrow, and the 33-year-old is looking at up to 15 months on the sidelines, as reported by a number of outlets including Sky Sports.

With 18 months remaining on his contract, his career at the Championship club is sure to face uncertainty.