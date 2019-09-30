This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland defender Keogh facing up to 15 months out after car accident

The 33-year-old damaged knee ligaments in an incident also involving two Derby County team-mates last week.

By Ben Blake Monday 30 Sep 2019, 3:50 PM
54 minutes ago 2,908 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4830938
Richard Keogh faces an uncertain future.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Richard Keogh faces an uncertain future.
Richard Keogh faces an uncertain future.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RICHARD KEOGH COULD be out of action for 15 months due to injuries sustained in a car collision last week. 

The Ireland international was passenger in a car that crashed during an incident that saw Derby County team-mates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence arrested for drink-driving late on Tuesday night. 

The squad had been out for a team-building dinner but a number of players opted to stay on later than planned, turning down the offer to be chauffeured home by cars provided by the club. 

Those involved were heavily-criticised in a statement released by Derby on Thursday, with Keogh condemned for his part as club captain. 

Scans have revealed that he suffered damage to the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his knee.

The experienced defender, who has played every minute of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign so far, won’t be in Mick McCarthy’s squad for the upcoming games against Georgia and Switzerland when it is named tomorrow, and the 33-year-old is looking at up to 15 months on the sidelines, as reported by a number of outlets including Sky Sports

With 18 months remaining on his contract, his career at the Championship club is sure to face uncertainty. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

COMMENTS (9)

