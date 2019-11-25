This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 25 November, 2019
Limerick All-Ireland winner McCarthy announces inter-county retirement

‘It has been the wild dreams of a youngster from Kilfinane,’ the Treaty defender wrote.

By Emma Duffy Monday 25 Nov 2019, 12:42 PM
1 hour ago 5,662 Views 9 Comments
Richie McCarthy celebrating the 2018 All-Ireland win.
Image: Limerick GAA.
Richie McCarthy celebrating the 2018 All-Ireland win.
Image: Limerick GAA.

LIMERICK ALL-IRELAND WINNER Richie McCarthy has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling. 

After 11 years of service to the Treaty county, the star defender confirmed the news with a statement on the Limerick GAA website today.

Blackrock man McCarthy has been a permanent fixture at full-back through the years, but the end of his career was hampered by a gut-wrenching injury.

The 32-year-old fan favourite ruptured his ACL late last year and struggled with his return, but recently steered his club to intermediate county championship glory and promotion to the senior ranks. He was also part of John Kiely’s side that recently travelled Stateside for the New York Hurling Classic.

In his statement, McCarthy noted that “being able to lift the Liam McCarthy in front of Hill 16″ is his greatest memory. McCarthy came on as a substitute that August 2018 day as Limerick ended a 45-year wait for All-Ireland hurling glory with a win over Galway.

The 2013 All-Star also bows out with two Munster titles, and Division 1 and 2 league crowns — but will continue to line out for his club.

“Today I am announcing my retirement from the Limerick Senior Hurling team. It has been an incredible 11-year journey but the time is right for me to now step away,” McCarthy wrote.

It is the greatest honour for any GAA player to wear their county colours but it has also been the wild dreams of a youngster from Kilfinane.

“To all of my teammates who have worked so hard to achieve what we have achieved, all I can say is thank you, it has been a pleasure. I am left with many great memories including the greatest of all when I was able to lift the Liam McCarthy in front of Hill 16.

richie-mccarthy In action in the 2018 final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I would like to thank and acknowledge the immeasurable contribution of the many management, medical and back room teams I have been with for over a decade as well as the help and support I received from the Limerick County Board.

“Thank you also to my club Blackrock for your support and belief in me as a player.”

McCarthy follows team-mate Paul Browne into retirement, after he confirmed he was stepping down from the inter-county scene on Friday.

To the supporters of Limerick, I want to say a huge thank you,” McCarthy added. “Your continued belief and support of us is everything that makes playing for Limerick so special.

“Finally, to my family, my parents Henry and Ann and in particular my partner Ruth who have been an enormous support  to me and who I owe so much to.

“I would like to wish John, Declan and all the panel the very best for the coming year. I look forward to playing with Blackrock for many years to come.”

