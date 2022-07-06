Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 6 July 2022
Advertisement

'Sam decided he wanted it' - Murphy lauds Prendergast's winning kick

The Ireland U20s out-half kicked a long-range penalty to help his side past England.

By Ben Hart Wednesday 6 Jul 2022, 7:36 AM
54 minutes ago 1,758 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5809107
Prendergast kicked the winning penalty.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Prendergast kicked the winning penalty.
Prendergast kicked the winning penalty.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

Ben Hart reports from Verona

IRELAND BOSS RICHIE Murphy lauded out-half Sam Prendergast after his late penalty kick secured a 37-36 victory over England in the U20 Six Nations Summer Series.

Prendergast kicked the decisive penalty from halfway, having earlier missed a far simpler effort, and Murphy was delighted to see him assume responsibility in such a pressure situation.  

“We had a long-range penalty kicker on the pitch as well in George Coomber but Sam decided that he wanted it,” explained Murphy, who led his side to the Grand Slam earlier this year.

“He was obviously in the groove because he had been in the game and I’m sure the one he missed earlier on probably upset him.

“It was great to give him that opportunity and to be fair to him it never looked like it was going anywhere else, and what people won’t realise was that it was going into a bit of a breeze as well.

“It was great for him, he’s an Under-19 out-half, he’s come in, he’s worked really hard and stepped up and filled a hole as our two first-choice out-halves are both out injured at the moment.”

Despite a thrilling victory over England, Ireland finished bottom of Pool A in the Summer Series, with this their only victory in their three group outings.

And it seemed it would be three consecutive defeats when England raced into a 14-0 lead after just five minutes through tries from George Hendy and Alex Harmes, but Ireland hit back immediately with three of their own with a penalty try following Fionn Gibbons and James McCormick’s efforts to lead 21-14.

Lorcan McLoughlin’s effort made it four tries in the first half but they failed to cross the whitewash after the interval, however, three penalties from Leinster’s Prendergast were enough for victory.

“It was a really weird game wasn’t it?” joked Murphy.

“We were 14-0 down early on and then put some really good stuff together to get up at half time was very encouraging.

 “We lost our way a bit in the second half, a few set-piece penalties which put us under pressure we then probably overplayed at our end which gave them access into our 22 and with such a big pack it’s hard to stop them getting over our line.

“Obviously Sam then kicked a great penalty from the halfway line to get us home which is something that we probably needed.”

Murphy’s attention will now turn to the cross-pool play-offs, where Ireland will play the loser of Scotland against Georgia in Pool B.

Ireland’s final contest in Italy will kick-start the action on the final day of the Summer Series with a further three matches following thereafter to decide places one to eight.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

And Murphy feels his squad will approach that final fixture with a better mindset following victory over England in Verona.

“It’s a massive one for us,” said Murphy, speaking about the value of the England win.

“Any tournament like this, if you lose your first two games you’re very much up against it, at least now we’re looking forward to the last game.

“Yes, we finished bottom of the group but in a short tournament like this that can easily happen. 

“We just want to try and go home with two wins from four which with the group that we have, with 12 Under-19s in the group will be hugely beneficial for those guys for next year.”

The Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series takes place from 24 June – 12 July. Fans can watch every match live. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Hart

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie