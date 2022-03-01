Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ex-Liverpool defender Rigobert Song named Cameroon manager

The 45-year-old holds the all-time record for most appearances with the Indomitable Lions.

By AFP Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 1:21 PM
13 minutes ago 290 Views 0 Comments
Song playing at the 2010 World Cup - one of four he appeared in.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
FORMER STAR PLAYER Rigobert Song has been named as head coach of the Cameroon national team, replacing Toni Conceicao, on the orders of the country’s president.

Portugal’s Conceicao has led Cameroon into the play-offs of World Cup qualifying and took them to a third-placed finish at the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil last month.

Sports minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said Cameroonian President Paul Biya has ordered the national football federation to give the job to ex-Liverpool defender Song.

“On very high instructions from the President of the Republic, the coach of the men’s national football team, Mr Antonio Conceicao, has been replaced by Rigobert Song,” Kombi said in a statement.

“The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) is invited to take the necessary measures for a rapid and harmonious implementation of these very high directives.”

Fecafoot has confirmed “the end of the contract” of Conceicao.

Cameroon face 2019 African champions Algeria in a two-legged play-off for a place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year on 25 and 29 March.

Song, who played in England, France, Italy, Germany and Turkey during his club career, is the Indomitable Lions’ all-time leading appearance maker with 137.

He played in four World Cups and won the 2000 and 2002 Africa Cup of Nations titles.

Song was also the coach of the Cameroon U21 side.

– © AFP 2022

