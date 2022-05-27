Membership : Access or Sign Up
Start addressing the fragile ego – Rio Ferdinand takes swipe at John Terry

The former England defenders clashed on Twitter.

By Press Association Friday 27 May 2022, 10:03 AM
No love lost: Terry and Ferdinand.
Rio Ferdinand has taken a swipe at former England team-mate John Terry in a social media row over who is the Premier League’s best-ever centre-half.

Ferdinand placed himself at the top of the list when picking his top five with the help of Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk on BT Sport’s Between the Lines programme.

Terry was fifth on Ferdinand’s list and the ex-Chelsea captain retweeted a Twitter post from a football fan claiming he was ‘The Greatest’.

Ferdinand responded on Twitter by saying: “@JohnTerry26 The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it’s really time to start addressing the fragile ego.

“Your lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it.”

Terry replied further in a tweet, saying: “A fragile Ego is putting yourself at Number 1 @rioferdy5. Thanks for putting me in your top 5.”

Ferdinand’s reference to the allegations that Terry racially abused his brother, former QPR defender Anton Ferdinand, in 2011 revealed time has not healed the hurt caused by the incident.

Terry was accused of using racist language towards Anton during Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to QPR at Loftus Road in October 2011 and was fined £220,000 by the Football Association and banned for four matches.

He was cleared in court after being charged by the Crown Prosecution Service, but was stripped of the England captaincy by the Football Association and soon after retired from international football.

Ferdinand and Terry have barely spoken since the allegations and the debate has clearly opened up old wounds.

BT Sport pundit Ferdinand placed himself at the top of his list, with former Manchester United team-mates Nemanja Vidic and Jaap Stam sandwiched by Van Dijk, ahead of Terry in fifth.

