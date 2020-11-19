Rising Irish prospect Ian Garry booked for December return in London

Ian Garry celebrates after his Cage Warriors 115 win against George McManus in September.

UNDEFEATED DUBLINER IAN Garry (4-0) will aim to continue his rise in mixed martial arts on Saturday 12 December.

Garry is set to compete at Cage Warriors 119 against English opponent Lawrence Tracey (5-4).

The card will round out a series of three events being staged by the UK-based MMA organisation on consecutive nights, all of which are to take place behind closed doors at London’s York Hall.

Garry has generated considerable attention and a sizeable following since making his professional debut in February 2019.

After winning his first three bouts in the paid ranks last year, he returned in September with a clinical TKO finish of George McManus in the second round.

Under the stewardship of former Cage Warriors middleweight champion Chris Fields and Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Tom King, the 23-year-old welterweight fights out of Team KF in Swords.