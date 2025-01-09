Rising star Diallo commits future to Man United

AMAD DIALLO set his sights on making “history” with Manchester United after the Ivory Coast winger signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2030.

Diallo has been in impressive form since Ruben Amorim took over as United manager in November, scoring three times in his last six games.

The 22-year-old, whose previous deal had been due to expire at the end of this season, has made 50 appearances and netted nine times since arriving from Atalanta in 2021.

After loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland raised questions about his future with United, Diallo is finally emerging as one of the club’s brightest young stars.

“I’m really proud to have signed this new contract. I have had some incredible moments with this club already but there is so much more to come,” Diallo said.

“I have huge ambitions in the game and I want to achieve history at Manchester United.

“I have learnt so much since arriving here four years ago. I am very grateful to the coaches and staff who have helped me to develop and to the fans for driving me forward every day.

“It has been a difficult season for everyone, but I fully believe that we are on the right path and the future is going to be really special.

“I am ready to give everything to help the team and make our supporters proud again.”

Diallo scored United’s stoppage-time winner at Manchester City in December and netted their equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

Having made just nine appearances in his first three seasons with United, Diallo first earned cult hero status with a late winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup last year.

United’s technical director Jason Wilcox believes Diallo will be a great asset to the club’s long-term future.

“Everyone is delighted with Amad’s development — his quality on the ball, versatility and determination make him a key part of the future of Manchester United,” Wilcox said.

“The best years of his career are ahead of him and we all look forward to helping Amad to reach his immense potential and achieve success at the club in the coming seasons.”

Despite Diallo’s fine performances, United are languishing in 13th place in the Premier League table with just six wins from 20 top-flight games.

Amorim’s side travel to Arsenal for their FA Cup third-round tie on Sunday.

– © AFP 2025