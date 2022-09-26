Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 26 September 2022
Advertisement

Watford appoint Slaven Bilic as manager after sacking Rob Edwards

The move represents the club’s 11th managerial change in four years.

By Press Association Monday 26 Sep 2022, 4:56 PM
4 hours ago 4,155 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5876509
Slaven Bilic is the new manager of Watford.
Image: Glyn Kirk/PA
Slaven Bilic is the new manager of Watford.
Slaven Bilic is the new manager of Watford.
Image: Glyn Kirk/PA

Updated 1 hour ago

WATFORD HAVE SACKED manager Rob Edwards and replaced him with former West Ham and West Brom boss Slaven Bilic.

The Sky Bet Championship club announced the latest overhaul of their coaching staff on Monday, less than three months after appointing Edwards.

The former Forest Green manager oversaw just 11 games and leaves with the club 10th in the table as they bid to bounce back from relegation from the Premier League last term.

Watford owner Gino Pozzo said: “As with all decisions taken by the board, I believe this change to be in the best interests of the club.

“We felt Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however performances haven’t reflected our hopes and ambitions.

“Now we must move forward, and, in Slaven Bilic, we have secured the services of an experienced coach who has recent experience of promotion to the Premier League.”

Bilic, who has also managed his native Croatia in his two-decade management career, led West Brom to the top flight in 2020.

The 54-year-old’s arrival continues a remarkable churn of managers at Watford under the ownership of the Pozzo family over the past decade. He is the 17th full-time appointment since July 2012.

Edwards was brought in following the club’s relegation last summer having impressed at Forest Green, whom he led to the League Two title.

He replaced Roy Hodgson, who had been appointed on a short-term deal in January following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri. The Italian, in turn, had been sacked after just three months.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Edwards made a promising start as his side collected seven points from their opening three games but had managed just one more win since.

A statement from the club added: “Watford FC has relieved Rob Edwards of his duties as head coach.

“The board of Watford Football Club wishes to place on record its thanks to Rob for all of his work since his appointment and wish him and his assistant Richie Kyle – who will also leave the club – all the very best for their future careers in coaching and management.”

Bilic has been given an 18-month contract, subject to receiving a work permit. His first match in charge will be Sunday’s trip to Stoke.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie