BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 23 September 2020
Advertisement

Rob Howley handed chance to rebuild coaching career with Canada

It is his first role since serving a ban for betting on rugby matches.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 10:33 AM
58 minutes ago 1,444 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5212585
Rob Howley (file pic).
Image: PA
Rob Howley (file pic).
Rob Howley (file pic).
Image: PA

ROB HOWLEY will begin rebuilding his coaching career with Canada after being appointed senior assistant to Canucks boss Kingsley Jones.

The three-year deal that encompasses the 2023 World Cup will also see Howley work as a consultant for the Toronto Arrows for the 2021 Major League Rugby season.

It is the former British and Irish Lions scrum-half’s first post since serving an 18-month ban – with nine months suspended – for betting on rugby matches.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Rugby Canada and begin working alongside Kingsley Jones and the other Canadian coaches,” Howley said.

“I’m excited to get to work and help prepare Canada for World Cup qualification. I am also looking forward to my first season in MLR with the Toronto Arrows.

There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage the synergy of a professional club loaded with domestic players in an emerging league to help support the national team. It’s very similar to my past experience coaching in Wales.”

Howley was suspended last December after admitting to breaching World Rugby anti-corruption and betting regulations, having placed 363 bets on the sport.

It is the only stain on an otherwise outstanding playing and coaching career that produced 59 Wales caps and appearances on two Lions tours before he embarked on a series of successful tracksuit roles with Wales and the Lions.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie