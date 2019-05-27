This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kearney content with extension after pushing for two-year deal

The decorated fullback hopes his new deal will allow him get to 100 international caps.

By Sean Farrell Monday 27 May 2019, 11:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,392 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4657041
Kearney in action against Saracens.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Kearney in action against Saracens.
Kearney in action against Saracens.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

ROB KEARNEY SAYS there is only a final signature missing from a fresh central contract to extend his stay in Ireland, but he admits he was pushing for a two-year deal.

The Leinster and Ireland fullback was speaking with Off the Ball today and referred to his imminent contract announcement as a ‘nine-month extension’. So he will likely be back in discussions with David Nucifora sooner rather than later to determine where his future lies beyond 2020.

“The offer was on the table two or three months ago, then there were a few things to sort out,” Kearney told Joe Molloy, noting that the business end of the season took precedence over contract negotiations in recent weeks, but that delay allowed room for doubt to grow over where he would play his rugby beyond November.

“My intention was to finish it all off this week and, in the mean time, things got kicked out of proportion.

“You do have to make your case, but I suppose I have been very lucky that I can be a bit factual about it,” said the 33-year-old who is Irish rugby’s most decorated player.

“Part of the sticking point was nine months, versus a two-year contract, so I suppose that is where a little bit of a delay was.

I get a nine-month extension. We’ll take it from there after that.”

He may yet feel the need to play abroad, but for now Kearney is thrilled to further his ambition with Ireland and Leinster.

“The possibility of getting 100 national caps is there in the future potentially. I’ve got all my best friends and my brother (in Leinster), I live in Dublin.

“So if you have to take a hit in your salary then you suck it up. There’s more to it than the financial aspect.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie