Cup final hero Robbie Benson follows Stephen O'Donnell from Inchicore back to Dundalk

‘I’m coming back a better player and as hungry as I ever was to succeed,’ said the 29-year-old.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Dec 2021, 2:25 PM
Image: Ciaran Culligan/Dundalk FC
Image: Ciaran Culligan/Dundalk FC

DUNDALK HAVE CONFIRMED that Robbie Benson has rejoined the club for a second spell from St Patrick’s Athletic.

The midfielder previously played 141 times for the Lilywhites between 2016 and 2019, winning three league titles and all of the domestic cup competitions.

Benson, 29, follows head coach Stephen O’Donnell back to Oriel Park after netting the decisive penalty in Saints’ FAI Cup final shootout victory over Bohemians last month.

“It’s great to be back,” Benson said. “When I walked into Oriel Park to sign the contract, all of the old memories from my first spell here came back and I’m looking forward to replicating that again.

“When I left here the first time around I felt I had done all I could with the group that was there. I just wanted something new. Coming back, it’s a fresh start. The club has new owners, who look ambitious, new management and new players to a big degree. I can’t wait to get going again.

“I think I’ve learned a lot about the game in the last two years and I’m coming back a better player and as hungry as I ever was to succeed.

“When I started my career”, Benson added, “Stephen was a big influence on me as a player and he helped me along the way. He is someone I look up to and I appreciate the involvement he has had on my career.

“He was great for me at St Pat’s and now that he has decided to come to Dundalk, I weighed up what I wanted to do, I looked at the project he wants to help build here, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Benson-Stevie-1536x1114 Robbie Benson and Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell.

Head coach O’Donnell, meanwhile, said of his latest recruit: “I don’t need to tell our supporters what Robbie Benson is capable of.

“He’s obviously been away for a couple of years and done very well but he’s back and I’m delighted to get him on board. The association between the club and Robbie is there from some great times so it’s brilliant to get him back.

“As you grow older it’s natural that you become more mature and Robbie is no different. He’s not your typical leader maybe in how loud he is but he leads by example with his performances and by giving little bits of advice to players. When you marry that with his football ability, it’s a great asset.”

